In the nineteenth century, Pythagorean ratios were used to establish the basics of acoustics, the physics of sound. Hermann Ludwig Ferdinand von Helmholtz used graduated glass spheres to isolate overtones and show beyond a shadow of a doubt that they existed (until Helmholtz’s experiments there was some skepticism about the reality of overtones). As Eli Maor tells it in his limpid, lively history Music by the Numbers, Helmholtz invented and built an electrical contraption that could “combine several pure tones, each generated by a tuning fork driven by carefully timed electromagnetic pulses, to imitate the sounds of various musical instruments and spoken vowels—a precursor of the modern electronic synthesizer.” Indeed, when analogue synthesis came into vogue in the 1960s, it brought with it not just a new set of timbral colors but, for many, a crash course in acoustic science, as a glance at the control surface of any synthesizer will show, with its oscillators, filters, wave shapers and resonators.

The problem of measuring music may shed light on the question of where to draw the line between music and noise. If a tone, as Maor explains, “is generated by periodic vibrations that repeat themselves again and again with precise regularity, producing a sound with a definite recognizable pitch” then everything else is noise, characterized by “nonperiodic, random vibrations.” Hearing the tonal warp of a passing siren may be explained by the Doppler effect (change in the perception of a sound whose source is in motion). Yet it would be wrong to think that the siren sound in Erik Satie’s 1917 ballet Parade could be explained in the same way, since it’s part of the experience of a larger work. Something new has entered with Satie’s siren. It is hard to quantify just what exactly it is.

But when does the marking of time turn into art? Is a ticking clock a piece of music?

Pitch isn’t the only area where the difference between music and noise is hard to pin down: marking time—tempo—is also an essential part of music. But when does the marking of time turn into art? Is a ticking clock a piece of music? How about a series in which every third tick is accented? Maor offers a brief account of the invention of the metronome, a piece of technology for fixing and marking tempo and some of the ways in which this form of measurement has proved inspiring. While the prototype for the metronome was invented in 1814 by Dietrich Nikolaus Winkel, it is usually associated with Johann Maelzel (known for his amusing automata, among them a mechanical chess-player). His metronome was a hit with composers, among them his friend Ludwig von Beethoven who, caught in a rare whimsical mood, improvised a tune in honor of Maelzel’s machine. Later Elliott Carter would take the idea of variable tempo in his technique of “metric modulation” in which metronome markings are as fluid and variable as harmonies and pitches, making for a music of warping, Möbius Strip-like contortions.

The line between music and apparent noise has in fact been one of the central aesthetic controversies of twentieth century music. John Cage’s 4’33” comes to mind, in which any chance occurrence during a performance of the piece—a passing car heard through the walls, someone sneezing in the auditorium, the slamming shut of the piano—counts as part of the work. A more programmatic—and, depending on your point of view, aesthetically convincing—attempt to challenge ideas of what could be music was Arnold Schoenberg’s dodecaphonic system of serial composition. Schoenberg began as an expressionist composer, extending Wagner and Mahler’s innovations in extreme chromaticism, but later found a way to bypass tonality altogether. In serial composition one moves through all 12 tones in the “row” before beginning a new phrase, building up themes and motifs from that numerical constraint.

The controversy of Schoenberg’s serialist works—the overwhelming reaction to them as ugly, nightmarish, simply unmusical—shows how firmly tonality had come to condition habits of listening. It also points to a widespread dislike for composition that pushes music too close to its roots in mathematics.