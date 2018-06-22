The first thing to know is that the island explodes. In Jurassic World, the 2015 revival of the beloved dino franchise, a new luxury theme park opened in the Caribbean called Isla Nublar. Nublar got ravaged by dinosaurs, of course, because every Jurassic picture is about things being ravaged by dinosaurs. The new movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is set in the same spot. The dinosaurs are now roaming a ruined island. But worse is on the way, since Nublar’s dormant volcano has ceased to be dormant.

Exploding the island is the sort of symbolic move that also contains a great deal of cinematic potential. Volcanoes are a callback to the extinction event that killed off dinosaurs in the first place, but they are also a plot device that requires that the dinosaurs be relocated. Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), one of the original bioengineers of the dinosaur-cloning technology, wants to rescue the beasts and put them in a new sanctuary—or so he claims. He hires Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) to help him out.

As the U.S. government tries to decide whether to help the threatened dinosaurs with public money, our old friend Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) pops up to give expert testimony. The speech is very much in his signature “life finds a way” style, but this time he is talking about the opposite of life. Though Malcolm’s monologue is flowery and obscure—a deliciously underplayed parody of his character—he appears to be talking about more than the mere fate of these dinosaurs, about a threat that pertains to the entire planet.

Technology is like a Pandora’s box, Malcom explains. What will happen once it’s opened? There’s a clear thread between the resurrection of these dinosaurs, the extinction event threatening Isla Nublar, and the similarly hot, violent fate to which humans have probably doomed themselves.