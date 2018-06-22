Ross’s ties to Russian oligarchs were first made public last fall, when the Paradise Papers revealed that he owned a stake, via a “chain of offshore investments,” in Navigator Holdings, a shipping company with deep connections to Putin’s inner circle, including some under U.S. sanctions. “I don’t understand why anybody would decide to maintain this kind of relationship going into a senior government position,” Daniel Fried, who served as under secretary of state under George W. Bush, told The Guardian. “What is he thinking?” Ross’s press secretary, meanwhile, dismissed the connection, claiming that Ross “recuses himself from any matters focused on transoceanic shipping vessels.”



But it was Ross’s response to the revelation of his holdings, as revealed by Forbes, that is most shocking. Ross placed a short on Navigator’s stock days before his connection became public—meaning he was betting it would fall in value—a move that essentially means he was doubling down on corruption. Whether it was lawful or not is a subject of debate, though it could fall under the category of “insider trading.” But it is certainly unethical behavior for a public servant, particularly a cabinet member.



Ross said that his divestment from Navigator Holdings was pre-planned, making the timing coincidental. That may very well be true, but Ross’s denial contained more than a little hair-splitting. “Insider trading requires action be taken based on non-public information about a particular company,” Ross told CNN. “The reporter contacted me to write about my personal financial holdings and not about Navigator Holdings or its prospects. I did not receive any non-public information due to my government position, nor did I receive any non-public information from a government employee. Securities laws presume that information known to or provided by a news organization is by definition public information. The fact that the reporter planned to do a story on me certainly is not market moving information.”



Ross is arguing that because a news organization knew about his holdings—even though it had not made that information public—this could not be insider trading. It was, in essence, already public information. Whether that will hold up in a court of law remains to be seen.



Then there’s the Luxembourg-based International Automotive Components Group (IAC), which Ross created by merging a number of auto parts companies in 2006. In the fall of last year IAC closed a joint venture with a Chinese state-owned company. “As part of the deal,” Forbes reports, Ross’s company “took a 30 percent interest alongside a state-owned company named Shanghai Shenda and got roughly $300 million in cash.” This is a problem because Ross is currently investigating, at President Trump’s behest, whether or not the United States should tax imports on foreign cars. Ross’s findings could very well be informed by his family’s holdings in IAC, which will ultimately undermine whatever Ross recommends.

