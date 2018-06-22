Amid this chaos and confusion, it’s nonetheless clear that while families might not be separated anymore, they will be detained together indefinitely. (It takes hundreds of days to adjudicate immigration cases.) It’s also clear there’s no government plan in place to reunite the 2,300 children separated from their parents under the zero-tolerance policy since early May. (For some children, it may come down to whether they managed to remember a phone number.) For all of Trump’s efforts to quell the outrage this week, the inhumanity of his restrictionist immigration policy remains very much intact.

Migration across the southern border has risen for four straight months. There could be as many as 30,000 migrant children in government custody by August, according to an administration official. There will be more camps—“tent cities”—on military bases and elsewhere, and many will be occupied by children who either crossed the border alone or who were separated from their parents by CBP. If indeed the administration is no longer prosecuting migrant adults who came with children, then they will need camps or other detention facilities for families, too. (The Pentagon said the military bases will house unaccompanied children, but it’s unclear where parents with families will be kept.)

What dangers will these children be exposed to over the many months they’re destined to live in these places? On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that immigrant minors jailed in a juvenile detention facility near Staunton, Virginia, filed a lawsuit alleging persistent abuse from guards. The article’s description of the allegations recalls Abu Ghraib: “Multiple detainees say the guards stripped them of their clothes and strapped them to chairs with bags placed over their heads.” The abuses reportedly began under the Obama administration, but some teenagers had been put into the facility because Trump’s CBP believed they were members of MS-13, an assertion that both the teens and the facility’s staff dispute.

In other facilities, children have begun to harm themselves. Some have attempted suicide. Children incarcerated in the Shiloh Treatment Center in Texas say they have been forcibly injected with strong psychotropic drugs. A lawsuit filed on behalf of the children charges that the Office of Refugee Resettlement uses the drugs as “chemical strait jackets.” If the camps become semi-permanent fixtures, as seems likely, it’s possible to think of them as refugee camps: institutions forced on people who cannot return home without facing violence and who have been forbidden from going nearly anywhere else. The camps are certain to traumatize many migrants.

What comes next for these migrants, and for America’s immigration policy overall? It’s likely that not even Trump knows.