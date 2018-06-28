The friendships both Ruth and Debbie engage with the rest of the cast are markedly uneven. They tend to list against the women of color—particularly Carmen Wade (Britney Young), Cherry Bang (Sydelle Noel), and Tammé Dawson (Kia Stevens), whose work in the ring is GLOW’s lifeblood. GLOW is a spectacle of women’s empowerment, but the show makes clear, in this business not all women are empowered equally.

Early in the season, Debbie becomes a GLOW producer after negotiating a contract far more advantageous than the ones given to her cast members, much to the chagrin of director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron) and Bash Howard (Chris Lowell)—a rich boy who bankrolls the series as a passion project. Accordingly, Sam and Bash try to circumvent her by arranging meetings when Debbie, who has recently become a single mother, must return home to fulfill various maternal duties. She counters by insisting that they meet over dinner at her house in Pasadena—a savvy, domestically cozy plan. Sam later tells Bash he’s ditching, and Bash, ever the puppy, follows suit. “Women,” he scoffs. “It’s like, first they want a room of their own. And then they want a seat at the table. And then they even want us to come and eat at that table, even when that table is way out in Pasadena. And I’m like, ‘what happened to the room?’”

Tammé, who performs as “Welfare Queen” in the ring—and is GLOW’s current defending champion—overhears Bash and Sam as they agree to abandon Debbie. She decides to show up for the dinner instead of them. What follows that evening is a conventional, but delicately executed scene in which two women from vastly disparate backgrounds break bread. When Tammé blithely mentions that she worked on an airline food assembly line for seven years, Debbie’s face twitches—a near-imperceptible gesture, but one naked in meaning. Debbie, the blonde bombshell with a notable soap opera credit on her resumé and a gleaming house in the suburbs—who waltzed onto GLOW’s set smug in her casting as its leading lady (and none too disappointed that her privileged status would rankle with Ruth)—has never considered that some of her castmates, particularly a working class, single mother like Tammé, have not always had the chance to do more genteel work.

Debbie complains to Tammé the tribulations of being outnumbered by Sam and Bash. “It turns out being a producer is … like your plastic crown,” she remarks. “Just because it’s shiny and you fought for it doesn’t make it worth more than a party favor.” Tammé is too gracious to suggest that, perhaps, becoming GLOW’s first champion was significant to her—that she interprets it as an achievement even if Debbie has no need for such paltry validations. To be sure, Debbie is contending with unbridled sexism, but as she laments her plight in the plush setting of her dining room she ignores the material advantages of her position—that her successful, white ex-husband Mark (Rich Sommer) has access to the executives who have empowered Debbie, even if that power seems, to her, illusory.

And of course, even illusions can create real effects. The other wrestlers immediately believe that Debbie wields more influence than them. “Does she get better lighting than us now that she’s a producer?” Jenny wonders aloud, as Liberty Belle bounces on their motel room television set, all perk and sparkle. “No, that’s just the internal glow that comes from power,” Melrose responds, with resigned acidity. Tammé, for her part, comforts Debbie despite the asymmetry of their positions. She would never have considered asking to be promoted as a producer, or so we can assume, for she recognizes the role to which she is circumscribed: the entertainment, a product to be sold by those who grip the reins.