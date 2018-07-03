In light of the HUAC hearings, Parker would ruefully quip, “Fascism isn’t coming—it’s here!”

Even at the time, this anti-fascist stance wasn’t enough to shield the activists from government investigation—not least because of a rather strident current of isolationism in the United States aimed at avoiding “foreign entanglements,” including with Nazi Germany. By June of 1938, Texan congressman Martin Dies had assembled a “Special Committee to Investigate Un-American Activities and Propaganda in the United States” in the U.S. Congress. Like its successor committee, reconstituted nearly a decade later, its chief target was Communists. “Almost everybody in Hollywood except Mickey Mouse and Snow White has been signed up by the Communists at one time or another,” declared one of the early testimonials delivered to the Dies Committee.

Initially, the main fear was directed at fifth columnists, who were thought to be taking root in Hollywood. But plenty of it was also driven by a toxic blend of nativism and anti-Semitism. With increasing frequency, Communists were spoken of, and indeed attacked, in the same breath as Jews. The vocal isolationist faction in Congress, and elsewhere, suspected that Jewish moguls in Hollywood were beating the drums of war, that they had a special personal stake in defeating Hitler, and, worse still, that “ethno-religious solidarity outweighed their patriotic duty to America.” Among those called to testify in September 1941 was Harry Warner, president of Warner Bros., whose 1939 film Confessions of a Nazi Spy had ushered in a wave of anti-Nazi pictures made in Hollywood. “In truth,” he told the senators with considerable pride, “the only sin of which Warner Bros. is guilty is that of accurately recording on the screen the world as it is or has been.”

Just a few weeks later, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the declaration of war, the isolationist faction in Congress had the wind taken out of its sails. Now that the Office of War Information mandated that all motion pictures should on some level support the Allied war effort, several of the major studios suddenly had no qualms about making movies that tipped their hat to our Soviet allies. Among the well-known examples discussed by Doherty are The North Star (1943), made at RKO from an original screenplay by Lilian Hellman, and Mission to Moscow (1943), a Warner Bros. film crafted by Casablanca co-writer Howard Koch. None other than J. Edgar Hoover would lambaste the latter picture during the HUAC proceedings as “a prostitution of historical facts.” Both movies cast their Russian subjects—members of the partisan resistance in the first instance and Stalin himself in the second—in a sympathetic light, but this did not strike moviegoers or critics at the time as inflammatory, propagandistic, or even impolitic.

In the early years of the Cold War, the public mood sharply changed. What is perhaps most striking in Doherty’s instructive account is the Red Scare vitriol that emanated from observers, commentators, and the general public. On a radio show called America’s Town Meeting of the Air, broadcast in early September 1947 from Los Angeles’ Philharmonic Auditorium, Ginger Rogers’s mother Lela fulminated against the perceived “Communist threat [that] is everywhere,” insisting that the Screen Writers Guild is “loaded with Communists.” Likewise, influential Hollywood columnist Hedda Hopper, who purportedly had 35 million readers at her peak, fanned the flames of anti-Communism. “Things I’d like to see,” she wrote in the run-up to the hearings, “all our fellow travelers, who have such a passion for Russia, on a boat headin’ in that direction.” Hopper later published a letter from an anonymous housewife, who alleged that she kept a large sheet of butcher paper on a kitchen wall, and with a red crayon would write the names she learned from the HUAC hearings; before going to see a movie, she would then check the names of the writer and director to make sure the picture “had a clean bill of health.”

These sentiments didn’t go unchallenged. Directors William Wyler, John Huston, and Billy Wilder, together with writer Philip Dunne and an all-star cast of actors—Gene Kelly, Rita Hayworth, Ava Gardner, Humphry Bogart and Lauren Bacall, among others—forged what they called the Committee for the First Amendment, voicing their fierce opposition to the HUAC hearings. They gathered to discuss their ideas at Chasen’s restaurant and, on occasion, in the offices of agent Sam Jaffe, who represented Bogie and others. Many of the same actors recorded a pair of 30-minute radio shows titled Hollywood Fights Back! Gracing the book’s cover is a photo of Bogart and Bacall, with Paul Henreid between them—Henreid staring into the camera and looking every bit as much the great leader of an underground movement as he did as Victor Laszlo in Casablanca half a decade earlier.