The whole business of coming across one’s long-lost identical twin has changed a great deal. It used to be a case of walking past somebody who looked just like you, or being mistaken for one another. Now the internet is studded with headlines like “Separated at Birth, Reunited on Facebook” and “I Found My Identical Twin on YouTube.” Our images are everywhere online. They spread and replicate, increasing our recognizability by an incalculable factor.



The retro model is the narrative engine of the new documentary Three Identical Strangers. In 1980, Robert Shafran arrived for his first day at Sullivan County Community College in upstate New York. He was surprised when people seemed to recognize him, welcoming him with hugs and backslaps, calling him Eddy. Eventually a kid explained that his buddy Eddy used to go to Sullivan County but had not returned this year. There’s no way that Robert and Eddy weren’t twins, he said. Quivering with excitement, the two boys crammed themselves into a phone booth and called Edward Galland. The story of their reunion made it into The New York Post—which is how a photograph of the identical twins made it before the eyes of David Kellman, who turned out to be their triplet.

Three Identical Strangers tells the story of these three brothers, who were all adopted into Jewish families across New York state. Once the boys were reunited at age 19, they became a huge news story. The documentary is packed with footage of Eddy, David, and Robert on television. They were attractive young men who shared a very distinctive physicality. They all had huge, paw-like hands; huge grins; broad shoulders; curly hair; and were filled with the indomitable life force that is peculiar to 19-year-old lads. They loved each other instantly.

What made this story so visually compelling, then and now, is the fact that there are three of them. Long-lost identical twins are remarkable. But long-lost identical triplets are virtually unheard of. Their uncanny shared traits—they all liked older women, smoked Marlboros, wrestled in high school—were 33 percent more mindblowing than any story seen before. The probability of their meeting was 33 percent less likely. When the young Eddy, Robert, and David interact on screen it is not like watching a person looking into a mirror. Instead, it is a triad of voices and faces. They were also treated like show ponies by the media, and at the start of Three Identical Strangers we are invited to perceive them that way—as a lovely, happy marvel.