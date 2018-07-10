In a Harvard Law Review article in 2016, Kavanaugh described the doctrine as “nothing more than a judicially orchestrated shift of power from Congress to the Executive Branch,” suggesting he may be open to curbing or overturning Chevron if confirmed. He also wrote a lengthy opinion in 2016 in which he found the leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a frequent target of conservative opprobrium, to be an unconstitutional violation of the president’s control over the executive branch.

Many of Kavanaugh’s other rulings will spark delight among conservatives and dismay among liberals. In 2011, he dissented from a D.C. Circuit ruling that upheld the District of Columbia’s ban on automatic weapons, urging his colleagues to take a less lenient approach when weighing whether gun restrictions passed muster under the Second Amendment. While the D.C. Circuit rarely hears abortion cases, Kavanaugh sided with the Trump administration last year in a ruling to block an undocumented immigrant teenager from obtaining an abortion while in federal custody.

Trump may have also been drawn to Kavanaugh’s expansive view of executive power in other areas. In a 2009 article for the Minnesota Law Review, the judge strenuously argued against prosecuting or suing a sitting president—an issue near and dear to Trump’s heart, as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian electoral meddling looms over his presidency.

“In short, the Constitution establishes a clear mechanism to deter executive malfeasance; we should not burden a sitting President with civil suits, criminal investigations, or criminal prosecutions,” Kavanaugh wrote. “The President’s job is difficult enough as is. And the country loses when the President’s focus is distracted by the burdens of civil litigation or criminal investigation and possible prosecution.”

Democrats, on their own, have no way to prevent Kavanaugh from taking a seat on the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, his confirmation process could face pitfalls. Republicans currently hold 51 seats in the Senate. With Arizona Senator John McCain absent from Washington while he undergoes treatment for brain cancer, the GOP can only afford to lose one vote. Maine’s Susan Collins said last week she won’t support a nominee who “demonstrated hostility” to Roe, though Kavanaugh is extremely unlikely to do that in his confirmation hearings.

Republican voters may tolerate many heresies from their elected officials, but refusing to back a conservative Supreme Court justice isn’t likely to be one of them. Exit polls from the 2016 election found that a quarter of Trump voters cited the Supreme Court as their reason for voting for him. The prospect of Hillary Clinton appointing Antonin Scalia’s replacement, after the justice died in early 2016, also helped solidify Trump’s standing among top conservatives.

Democratic leaders, by contrast, haven’t made the high court’s future into a core issue in their political campaigns. Clinton and Barack Obama declined in 2016 to make the case for building the court’s first liberal majority since the 1960s. Instead, Democrats opted to make normative arguments about the impropriety of Mitch McConnell’s role in blocking Merrick Garland—the widely respected moderate whom Obama nominated to replace Scalia—and the Senate confirmation process itself.

The conservative movement’s push to remake the courts since the 1970s and 1980s ultimately sprang from the Warren Court’s spree of liberal decisions in the 1950s and 1960s. Now that conservatives firmly control the court’s direction, their rulings may prompt a similar pushback from liberals in the years to come. Monday’s announcement may ultimately mark not just the culmination of one campaign for control of the nation’s judiciary, but the beginning of another.