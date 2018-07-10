It’s only been a month since AT&T’s merger with Time Warner was allowed by a federal judge, in a decision that will have deep and lasting implications for the future of American economic and cultural life. The merger can already be felt in the form of higher prices, while its long-term legacy will likely include increased consolidation—and monopolization—in the telecommunications and media industries. An early loser in the merger appears to be HBO, which was acquired by AT&T a month ago, and is already feeling pressure from executives to overhaul its model in pursuit of greater profits.

As soon as the merger was approved in mid-June, reports emerged that HBO and AT&T were heading toward a culture clash. “HBO’s and AT&T’s cultures also come from a very different financial perspective,” communications expert Gary Arlen told The New York Times. “AT&T comes from a legacy of rate regulations, and every expense has to be justified.” HBO, in contrast, bet big on quality, resulting in a string of successes dating back more than two decades.



At a town hall meeting in mid-June, audio of which was leaked to the Times, newly installed executive John Stankey told employees: “It’s going to be a tough year. It’s going to be a lot of work to alter and change direction a little bit.” He added, “You will work very hard, and this next year will—my wife hates it when I say this—feel like childbirth.” In Stankey’s mind, HBO is lagging behind in the streaming era and needs to attract more subscribers and keep them watching HBO programming. The goal is apparently to turn the company into a competitor to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney’s streaming service, which is set to launch some time next year.



There are certainly reasons for HBO’s 30 million-plus subscribers to be concerned. Turning HBO into Netflix is reflective of the growing desperation of entrenched cable powers in the streaming era. AT&T is so eager to find a competitor for Netflix that it’s willing to compromise one of its most valuable assets in the process.

