At the beginning of March, twelve years after Twitter was founded and seventeen months after it helped swing a presidential election, the social network’s founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, told everyone he was sorry for pretty much everything. “We love instant, public, global messaging and conversation. It’s what Twitter is and it’s why we’re here,” he tweeted. “But we didn’t fully predict or understand the real-world negative consequences. We acknowledge that now, and are determined to find holistic and fair solutions.”

Twitter had long been criticized for not doing enough to remove abusers, harassers, and neo-Nazis from its platform, and it had responded by doing very little. Thanks in part to this laissez-faire approach, and thanks in part to pressure to keep user counts high, Twitter also did little to stop the spread of bots, which have been used to scam users, influence elections, and generally drive everyone nuts. Now, Dorsey claimed, that was finally changing.

The company has seemingly followed through on his pledge. Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that the company had suspended 70 million accounts over the past two months. And on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the company was poised to remove dozens of bots from its service.

The bot purge may be the culmination of a shift for a company that has spent much of its recent history at odds with both its users and Wall Street, and which has struggled to respond to the various ways that its platform has been weaponized and degraded. But it also underscores the ways in which Twitter continues to fall short when it comes to making its service free of hate, abuse, and fake news.