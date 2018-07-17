Bilott was one of the first people to raise hell about PFAS in 2001, when he filed a class action lawsuit against DuPont, the chemical giant, over health impacts stemming from perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA. (PFOA, a PFAS chemical, is used to make Teflon.) That same year, Bilott sent a lengthy letter to the EPA, warning that PFOA may pose “an imminent and substantial threat to health or the environment.”

Seventeen years later, Bilott said he’s stunned the EPA hasn’t strengthened its standards for PFAS in drinking water. After all, the ATSDR report was not the first scientific study to assert that PFAS was more dangerous than previously believed. “Even though we’ve got some of the most comprehensive human health data in existence, at least on PFOA, we still don’t have federal, enforceable standards for this in drinking water,” he said, extending his criticism to the Obama administration. “We’ve trying for years to encourage EPA to lower the guidelines and set enforceable standards. That simply didn’t happen during the prior eight years either.”

But the ATSDR report has renewed some bipartisan pressure on the EPA. On Tuesday afternoon, Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee and Republican Congressman Fred Upton, both of Michigan, sent a letter to the EPA’s new acting administrator, Andrew Wheeler, urging him “to review the final toxicological profile and, as appropriate, act immediately to adjust the health advisory levels for [PFAS].” In a phone interview, Kildee said the letter was directly inspired by the ATSDR report. “As soon as we saw the study and realized that it didn’t appear the EPA intended to do much about it, we felt like we had to act,” he said.



But Kildee said the report should have more impact than previous studies because of where it came from: within an administration that has been hostile toward scientific evidence. “It’s really important that this PFAS study was released, because it was conducted by an agency that ought to have legitimacy with the EPA,” he said. “This is not a study the federal government can dismiss because it did it itself.”

The EPA insists it’s taking action. “Addressing [PFAS] is one of EPA’s top priorities and the agency is committed to continuing to participate in and contribute to a coordinated approach across the federal government,” Peter Grevatt, the director of EPA’s Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water, told me in an emailed statement. In May, Pruitt held a summit to discuss how best to regulate the chemical compounds. (Environmental advocates and alleged victims of PFAS pollution were not invited, however.) The agency also has held “community engagement events” to seek input from affected communities.

But Kildee fears the EPA will continue to stall unless the public starts demanding aggressive action on PFAS contamination. He speaks from experience. Not only does he represent Michigan’s first known PFAS contamination site in the city of Oscoda, he represents the lead-poisoned city of Flint. “Having gone through what I’ve gone through in Flint, and now experiencing it in a different way with Oscoda, we have to force the issue,” he said. “We are have two choices: Deal with it, or pretend it doesn’t exist. I fear the impulse of the EPA so far has been to pretend it doesn’t exist.”



Price fears that impulse, too. But when she left her congressional forum on PFAS last week, she saw a glimmer of hope. “I left Camp Lejeune in September of ’84, and this is the first time that anyone has cared, or wanted to listen to this story,” she said. “And that meant a lot.”