But the brand-new cast members are what distinguish this movie from its forebears. Whichever casting director thought to pair Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill as CIA director and her obedient, musclebound henchman deserves an Oscar. She is elegant and severe, sexy and dominant. He is gorgeous and huge, always wears a beautiful suit, and lives to do her bidding.

Their vaguely D/s relationship sets the tone of the movie, which is the most erotic of the franchise yet. The soundtrack gets a deep and languid treatment. And the much-trailered bathroom scene is one of the hottest things to grace the summer blockbuster screen in a long time. Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill and Liang Yang spend significant time in a bathroom stall together, which is what provokes the gang of Frenchmen. Gay sex, get it? In their time outside the stall, however, the trio just beat each other up in their expensive, well-cut suits. I could watch it for hours.

Paramount Pictures

It took a while to realize that Cruise was not only sort of attractive but totally credible as an action hero. He looks younger, if that’s possible, than he did in the last Mission: Impossible film. How is Tom Cruise doing this? His first appearance as Ethan Hunt was in 1996. To clarify, that’s 22 years ago. And here he is at 56 doing all his best moves: free-climbing a terrifying rock face, finessing a motorcycle, running extremely fast in his signature stiff-torso and scything-forearms style. Whatever work he’s had done is masterful. The man is a devotee of a maniacal cult that harms people, but it’s just so easy to forget that when his eyes fill with tears or he yells “I’m jumping out a window!” before jumping out of a window.



In between his stunts, it’s hard to tell whether Cruise is really acting. In his defense the script is wobbly. When impersonating an evil terrorist, for example, he has to say “I murdered women and children with smallpox” as a conversational aside. But as I sat watching old Mission: Impossible movies in the office this week, my colleague Alex Shephard made an excellent point. Whenever Tom Cruise is being Tom Cruise, he’s outstanding. He can run and jump and kiss the girl with total plausibility. But when Tom Cruise has to be a regular guy, he comes across like a mannequin puppeteered by Brian De Palma.

The best example of this is the final scene of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. The job is done and the gang comes together for a drink at a bar. Tom Cruise drinking a beer and saying “Go figure!” is just not something that should ever happen in a movie again. It’s so wooden as to be nearly inhuman.