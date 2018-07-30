Last week, the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management published a memorandum seeking to mostly eliminate “compensatory mitigation,” the practice that energy companies must pay the federal government for restoring damaged land or buy new land to set aside for conservation. In a secretly recorded June speech, Zinke suggested the long-standing practice amounted to “extortion”—which The National Wildlife Federation’s Tracy Stone-Manning called “over-the-top” rhetoric. “It’s not extortion,” she told the Post. “It’s the cost of doing business on our public lands.” As Outside noted, “policies like this were actually designed to help the environmentalist and pro-extraction camps work through arguments.”

But Zinke seems uninterested in preserving compromises between conservation interests and fossil fuel interests. He also seems uninterested in letting facts compromise his decision-making on behalf of those interests. For example, before he decided to significantly reduce the size of two of Utah’s largest national monuments—Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante—the Interior was given hard evidence that the sites “boosted tourism and spurred archaeological discoveries,” according to a Post report last week. But officials did not include that evidence in its assessment, for the explicit purpose that it would undercut their argument. (This was discovered due to a batch of internal emails the Interior inadvertently released to reporters).

Most policy changes under Zinke can be easily undone by future administrations. But according to Binelli’s recent Rolling Stone profile, Zinke’s ultimate goal may be much more difficult to change. “Ultimately, Zinke plans to enact the largest restructuring of the DOI in its history,” he wrote. This would be done by “moving thousands of workers, and the headquarters of entire bureaus, from Washington to regional locations—and in the process, disrupting the power and access of a bureaucracy in which a third of its career employees have been deemed to have failed a loyalty test.”

This lofty goal may match Zinke’s political ambitions. As Binelli and many others have reported, speculation has swirled for months that Zinke is interested in a higher office one day—perhaps even the presidency. If this sounds familiar, it’s probably because Pruitt, the EPA’s former chief, had similar ambitions. But Pruitt was ultimately undone, thanks in part to environmental groups who helped to expose his ethics scandals. Zinke, in other words, won’t be their first rodeo.