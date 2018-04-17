The ethics concerns about Zinke didn’t begin this week. Like Pruitt, he has been accused of extravagant spending on travel. CNN reported in February that Zinke “used Park Police and other government helicopters to shuttle himself to events”—flights that “cost taxpayers more than $14,000 and that he spent $3,100 on private planes on a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.” Zinke also took a $12,000 charter flight from Las Vegas to his home in Montana, forgoing the daily commercial airline flights that run between the two airports for as little as $300.

There are also questions about whether Zinke is trying to hide these spending habits from government watchdogs. Mary Kendall, the Interior Department’s deputy inspector general, said in November that Zinke had provided “absent or incomplete documentation for several pertinent trips,” and routinely failed to “distinguish between personal, political and official travel” when seeking spending authorizations. Pruitt has faced similar questions from Trey Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, who said recently that Pruitt has not fully complied with requests for information about the EPA chief’s travel expenses.

Some of the most severe allegations against Pruitt pertain to his close relationship with former donors and the fossil-fuel industry. Zinke has similarly close ties. An ongoing investigation into potential Hatch Act violations by Zinke has found that he used official business trips to meet with wealthy Republican donors for Trump’s presidential campaign. The $12,000 flight he took from Las Vegas to Montana was on a plane owned by a Wyoming oil and gas executive (the Interior Department regulates all oil and gas development on public and tribal lands). The reason he was in Las Vegas in the first place was to give a speech to the city’s new NHL team, the Golden Knights, the owner of which was a donor to Zinke’s congressional campaign.

And that was before all of this week’s news. On Monday, HuffPost uncovered documents showing how some Interior Department decisions to roll back regulations on public lands mirrored a wish list from an energy lobbyist. (Many of Pruitt’s regulatory decisions similarly mirror a wish list from coal baron Robert E. Murray.) That same day, The New York Times published evidence that Zinke is treating public land in Montana differently than other states, choosing to fiercely protect land in his home state while allowing fossil fuel development everywhere else. Also on Monday, the Interior Department’s inspector general said Zinke did not disclose enough information in seeking approval for his flight from Las Vegas.

“If ethics officials had known Zinke’s speech would have no nexus to the [Interior Department], they likely would not have approved this as an official event, thus eliminating the need for a chartered flight,” the inspector general report said. “Moreover, had ethics officials been made aware that the Golden Knights’ owner had been a donor to Zinke’s congressional campaign, it might have prompted further review and discussion.”

