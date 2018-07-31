Grassley’s concerns about taxpayer funds are also unpersuasive. it’s hard to imagine a better use for tax dollars than properly vetting a potential Supreme Court justice. And if the nation’s coffers are truly so threadbare, perhaps the president would be willing to spare some of the $12 million he’s planning to spend on a self-indulgent military parade (or the $12 billion he’s spending to bail out farmers who theoretically will be hurt by his trade war). Trump could even use his personal wealth to hire some temporary National Archives personnel to accelerate the process as a gesture of good faith.

Grassley and Whelan also argued that seeking all of Kavanaugh’s White House records would break with precedent. They noted that back in 2010, while weighing Obama’s nomination of Elena Kagan to the court, Senate Republicans sought and received documents that covered her tenure in policy posts in the Clinton White House—but only because she hadn’t served as a judge before and therefore had no judicial record to scrutinize. The Republicans did not seek documents from her time in the Obama administration as solicitor general.

“Have in mind that there has never been a practice of insisting on all executive-branch records of a nominee,” Whelan wrote. “If any such practice existed, then the Obama administration would have been obligated to turn over all of Elena Kagan’s records during her year as the Obama administration’s solicitor general—information that would have been much more probative of her thinking on constitutional issues (and much more controversial) than her records from the Clinton White House.”

Fair point. But maybe Kagan and other Supreme Court nominees who work in the executive branch should turn over those documents to Congress as a general rule. In Kagan’s case, her solicitor general records likely would have held limited probative value. She was representing the Obama administration and the federal government as a whole in that position, not herself.



The Senate has good reason to be extra-cautious when it comes to judicial nominees who served in the executive branch, especially those who worked on legal policy matters for the Bush administration. In 2002, Bush nominated Jay Bybee to a lifetime position on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate approved his confirmation in 2003 by a 74-19 vote. The following year, it became public that during Bybee’s tenure as head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, he had authored one of the post-9/11 torture memos that gave legal cover to U.S. officials who sought to perform it. At one point, he concluded that the federal law criminalizing torture would be unconstitutional “if it impermissibly encroached on the president’s constitutional power to conduct a military campaign.” Bybee’s successor later withdrew and repudiated the memos.

The revelations frustrated Democratic senators who had received vague answers from Bybee on the matter during his confirmation hearing. Senator Patrick Leahy, a former Democratic chair of the Judiciary Committee, said after the memo’s release in 2004, “If [Bybee’s] nomination were up today, knowing now what we weren’t permitted to know then, the Senate—this senator included—might not be so willing to give him the same benefit of the doubt for this lifetime appointment.” If Kavanaugh has any such skeleton in his closet, Senate Democrats want to see it before it’s too late.