It is 1990, and Whitney Houston is in a hotel room with her mother. She is in her twenties, a sprightly pop star with lungs of gold. She has already made hits of “The Greatest Love of All,” “How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”—all those ’80s classics. She hasn’t started dating Bobby Brown yet, and she’s still years away from appearing on television visibly high, as she did when Diane Sawyer interviewed her in 2002. Houston leans back on the hotel couch and grimaces. “Paula Abdul ain’t shit,” she says. “That girl is singing off-key on the record.” It’s downright surreal witnessing young Whitney, who was in this early part of her career picture-perfect and hyper-competent at all times, lapse into vulnerability. The moment, which occurs in a new documentary, Whitney, reminds you how thickly the varnish of purity was painted over the fledgling star, how much was covered up. She was powdered in pink eyeshadow, touted as the happy child of happy parents, and trained to smile wide onscreen. Cissy Houston reminds her daughter that she has a gift from God that Abdul will never have, and the young woman snuggles into her mom’s arms.

There are now two Whitney Houston documentaries. The first, Whitney: Can I Be Me?, came out last year. The work of Nick Broomfield (Kurt and Courtney), that movie—which was unauthorized—splices together archival footage with interviews of Houston’s family, friends, and entourage. It is straightforward about her drug abuse, and about the control exerted over her by her family and production team. Her brothers recall that they and Houston did drugs starting around the age of 10. Old colleagues of her producer, Clive Davis, recall that he deliberately marketed her to white listeners. Most controversially, perhaps, the movie confirms that Houston was romantically involved with Robyn Crawford, her “best friend,” a relationship that was discouraged by her homophobic family and production team while it lasted and hushed up after it was over.

Robyn Crawford is not a household name, but—as Broomfield’s documentary makes abundantly clear—her romance and close friendship with Houston was a defining feature of the singer’s adult life. A high school contemporary of Houston’s brothers, Crawford moved in with the singer when the two were in their late teens. She was maid of honor at Houston’s 1994 wedding to Bobby Brown. Brown has admitted that he “knew” that the two women were together, though it’s unclear when and how friendship became romance and vice versa. Brown recently told People that “if Robyn was accepted into Whitney’s life, Whitney would still be alive today.” (He skims over the fact that Crawford left Houston after giving her a “him or me” ultimatum in 2000.)

In a 1997 interview on NBC, Houston denied being in a relationship with Crawford. When Katie Couric probed her for details, Houston wasn’t forthcoming. “She’s a damn good basketball player,” she said of Crawford. “She can beat any guy there is.” For her part, the only time Crawford has spoken publicly of Houston was in an obituary for Esquire. In the article, she described Houston’s beauty, how she missed her laughter. “Houston’s hit ‘I Will Always Love You,’” Crawford wrote, “was the absolute pinnacle of what she could do, of what anyone could do—and then she had to keep on doing it.”