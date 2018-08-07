As vocations go, none is so venerated and simultaneously disdained as motherhood. Fraught with essentialized and limiting views of femininity, being a mother often entails demanding recognition for one’s labor while resisting conflation with it. Even as more mothers run for office and take executive positions, countless others are regularly passed over for promotions, based on the assumption that motherhood has whittled down their non-domestic ambitions. It can be nearly as complicated to have a mother as to be one. Every Mother’s Day, those of us who have lost our maternal figures face shrieking pastel reminders of our grief, while those who grew up with abusive or absent mothers are shunted to the side. Our ideals of motherhood both heave with contradictions and lack room for ambiguity.

NOW MY HEART IS FULL by Laura June Penguin Books, 272 pp., $16.00

These are just some of the reasons that Laura June’s joyful, empathic, but uncompromisingly irreverent memoir, Now My Heart Is Full, is such a balm, whether one regards parenthood with clear-eyed enthusiasm or with leery ambivalence. Intertwining her experience of becoming a mother with the memories of her own, late mother, June reckons unflinchingly with the muck of motherhood and daughterhood without disavowing the precious particularities of both. Her book is less preoccupied than other recent works (Sheila Heti’s Motherhood, Rivka Galchen’s Little Labors) with the disquietude inherent to choosing parenthood or with the agitated reconceiving of identity once she has become one; through the tapestry of memory, she tries to forge a new, more capacious narrative for her experiences of motherhood, one that situates pain and pleasure alongside one another, where they neither compete nor cancel each other out.

Her story begins in 1995, during her senior year of high school when she discovered that she was pregnant. After some contemplation, she decided to have an abortion—a choice fully supported and facilitated by her Catholic mother. In fact, when June asks for advice, her mother firmly sets the tone of their conversation by affirming her daughter’s autonomy. She asks June what she wants to do, and, after oscillating and taking stock of her circumstances, June calls Planned Parenthood. “[There’s] no doubt that this act, enabled by my mother,” she writes, “is the single most important thing to have happened to me.” Terminating a pregnancy is a portentous decision—June makes no bones about that—but it need not become a cross to bear. On the contrary, it can be a deliverance all of its own, a threshold leading to something else, perhaps something better.

After terminating her pregnancy, June graduates from high school and proceeds, somewhat haltingly, from college to graduate school. In unexpected circumstances, she meets the person she will eventually marry, and who will become the father of her child. Did her abortion ensure a better future? She doesn’t say, and resists contemplating an alternative path—what might have been. Instead, her memoir nimbly laces together the yen for a legible history with the uncompromising assertion that we can only own the choices we make. And even then, we have to contend with the fissures and contingencies. There is an unyielding chasm between the desires that shape the plans we make and the options that are, ultimately, available to us.