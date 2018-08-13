This form of prosecutorial activism is far from new. In 1979, Robert Abrams took office as attorney general of New York and transformed the position from a low-key counsel to the governor into a political powerhouse confident enough to confront Ronald Reagan’s deregulatory schemes. Abrams forged a reputation as a consumer advocate. He went after corporations to clean up toxic waste sites such as Love Canal in upstate New York. (This led Congress to establish Superfund legislation to facilitate environmental restoration of polluted areas, paid for by the responsible parties.) He forced manufacturers to return millions of dollars after they conspired to fix prices for retailers, and got insurance companies to reimburse customers for reneging on discounts.

Significantly, he worked with attorneys general in other states on investigations and litigation, drafting lawyers from their offices onto cases that blanketed entire industries with scrutiny. These coalitions continued even after Abrams left office: In 1998, 46 state attorneys general landed the $206 billion settlement against four leading tobacco companies, the largest corporate penalty in history.

Trump ends DACA protections September 5, 2017

Number of days attorneys general waited to challenge his decision: 1

Number of months before a federal judge blocked Trump’s move: 4

Number of people who would have been eligible for deportation if the attorneys general had failed: 800,000

Source: The New York Times

Abrams’s approach has relevance today. Since Trump’s election, some liberal Democrats have argued that the party should return to its traditional monopoly-busting stances. But it is in fact state officials, and not federal legislators, who are best positioned to lead on this issue. Antitrust enforcement originated in the states in the nineteenth century, when progressive populists demanded an end to the power of the railroad trusts. With versions of the state laws that followed still on the books, some attorneys general have begun to make tentative moves to force divestitures and contest mergers. Last year, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blocked a merger between Valero Energy Partners and two petroleum terminals in northern California. “The outer limits haven’t been tested,” said Zephyr Teachout, a law professor at Fordham University who is running for the New York attorney general seat vacated by Eric Schneiderman in May. “People are waking up to corporate consolidation, often with hopelessness. It’s critical that attorneys general lead the fight.”

Trust busting isn’t the only arena where attorneys general elected this fall could leave their mark. (Though it may be the highest-profile: Teachout, for example, has vowed that if elected, she will strongly consider filing to block the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, which would reduce national cell phone carriers from four to three, if the federal government fails to act.) New York also has the Martin Act, a securities law that Eliot Spitzer, when he was attorney general from 1999 to 2006, used to protect the integrity of financial markets and eliminate systemic fraud. States can prosecute environmental crimes or take down shady financial operators ripping off seniors and veterans. Virtually everywhere federal enforcement has withered, states can provide a substitute.

Part of their power lies in their efficiency: Attorneys general can act quickly, without having to navigate the bureaucracy, infighting, and red tape on Capitol Hill. In 2015, for example, Ellison introduced a bill that would have made it illegal for a company to agree not to hire someone who’d previously been employed at a competitor. Three years later, it still hasn’t gotten out of committee. “When was I going to get a hearing on that?” Ellison said. By contrast, it took state attorneys general just three days this summer to extract similar concessions from the fast food industry. In July, after eleven attorneys general announced an investigation into hiring practices, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson brokered a deal with seven companies to remove such clauses from their contracts with franchise owners.