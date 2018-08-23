Taken together, these events could suggest that if Manafort does not cooperate with the special counsel’s inquiry, he will receive a pardon at some point in the future. Since all of this has played out in national media outlets, it’s possible that Manafort himself and his legal team have already drawn a similar conclusion.

The president is already under investigation for obstruction of justice. But he may now be running afoul of other federal laws. In April, George Washington University law professor Randall Eliason wrote an interesting legal analysis about the presidency, the pardon power, and how they may intersect with federal bribery statutes. Eliason, who is a former federal prosecutor, emphasized that his analysis was academic in nature and that he was not accusing anyone of breaking the law. Nonetheless, his conclusions read even more salient today than they did five months ago.

Eliason pointed to two provisions in the federal bribery statute. The standard anti-bribery provision, he explained, “requires the government to prove that a public official agreed to be influenced in the performance of an official act in exchange for something of value.” Under this theory, the “official act”—that is, issuing a pardon—would be conducted in exchange for a thing of value, which is the witness’ silence. Eliason cited contemporaneous reports that John Dowd, a former Trump lawyer, floated the possibility of pardons to the lawyers representing Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

“If there was a conspiracy to solicit bribes, it doesn’t matter whether the solicitation was accepted,” he explained. “The crime would be the agreement between Dowd and the president to offer the pardons in exchange for silence, followed by some effort to try to carry out the agreement. In a conspiracy charge, success of the underlying scheme is not required.” Making all of those connections for a jury could be a tall order for any prosecutor, however.

Another provision in the statute deals specifically with bribery of a witness. In this formulation, the pardon becomes the thing of value that’s offered to someone, not the official act that’s undertaken to receive it. “Unlike theory A, this doesn’t require the government to prove that a public official was involved—anyone can bribe a witness,” Eliason wrote. “One potential benefit of this theory is that it could apply even if the president was not involved in the bribe.”