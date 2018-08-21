The charges against Cohen cover two aspects of his professional life. In addition to his work for the Trump Organization, Cohen also managed an eclectic, shadowy portfolio of investments and side businesses. Federal prosecutors zeroed in on his investments in taxi medallions in New York City. In court filings on Tuesday, prosecutors said that Cohen underreported more than $4 million of income derived from leasing the medallions to taxi operators.

At the same time, Cohen used his medallions as collateral to obtain a $20 million line of credit from a bank. He then sought loans from two other banks, one in 2013 and the other in 2015, by misleading them about the scope of his medallion-related debts. In one instance, he told a bank that he had closed out the original line of credit when he had actually overdrawn it.

“Michael Cohen is a lawyer who, rather than setting an example of respect for the law, instead chose to break the law, repeatedly over many years and in a variety of ways,” Robert Khuzami, the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said on Tuesday. “His day of reckoning serves as a reminder that we are a nation of laws, with one set of rules that applies equally to everyone.”

The other aspect of Cohen’s case hits closer to home for the president. In addition to his work as the Trump Organization’s general counsel, Cohen worked for more than a decade as the president’s legal fixer. In that capacity, he negotiated multiple hush-money agreements with women who had sexual relationships with Trump.

The first one was struck through American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer tabloid, and its chairman David Pecker. The company, with Cohen’s help and payment, offered Karen McDougal $150,000 in the summer of 2016 to not go public about her affair a decade earlier with Trump, who was then the Republican presidential nominee. The arrangement counted as an in-kind campaign contribution because it was made to further Trump’s chance of being elected president.

Cohen then struck a similar arrangement with Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels. Cohen said that at Trump’s direction, he paid Clifford $130,000 in October 2016 in exchange for her signature on a non-disclosure agreement that covered her sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Federal prosecutors told the court that Cohen “made the payments described herein in order to influence the 2016 presidential election.” The payments worked—neither woman went public about their sexual relationships with Trump until after the election—but they also exceeded federal campaign contribution limits.

The plea deal did not include a provision requiring Cohen to cooperate with investigators in other cases. That may come as something of a relief to the Trump White House. As the full scale of Cohen’s legal situation became apparent earlier this year, the president and his aides reportedly thought that it could pose a greater political and legal threat to the president than Mueller’s inquiry into Russian election interference.

Whether Cohen’s lack of cooperation with prosecutors will provide any comfort to the president himself remains to be seen. By pleading guilty to the campaign-finance violation, Cohen effectively admits that he participated in an illegal effort to evade federal election laws in the hopes of bolstering Trump’s campaign. It’s unclear whether Trump himself faces greater legal exposure as a result—either now or years from now. There’s an unsettled debate over whether the Justice Department can indict a sitting president, as unlikely as it would be, but there would be no constitutional obstacle to charging Trump after he leaves office.