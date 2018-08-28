The beginning of Thomas Page McBee’s new memoir finds him locked in battle with another man. “I loved him even as I danced around him with my hands in the air,” he writes. Although this is the opening scene of Amateur, it’s also the story’s end, since the memoir is structured around McBee’s journey from regular journalist to journalist who boxes seriously on the side. It describes his training, his relationships with the men he meets at the gym, his changing interactions with his family and fiancée, before culminating in a big fight in Madison Square Garden. The book is about punching people but it’s more specifically about masculinity, and the complex architecture of rage, intimacy, and fulfillment that boxing represents. It is also a trans memoir, because McBee’s fight at Madison Square Garden in 2015 represented the first time that any trans man had done so.

Early in his transition, McBee experiences changes in his body and face, in the way that T-shirts fit him. His love for men’s bodies takes the form of a spectator becoming that which he desires: “I loved their lank and bulk and ease, their straight-razor barbershop shaves, their chest-first centers of balance.” But a change in the body is not a simple thing for the human mind to keep pace with. McBee finds himself coming up against internal impulses that are foreign to him, and social situations that provoke thoughts and actions with which he’s deeply uncomfortable.

AMATEUR by Thomas Page McBee. Simon & Schuster. 224 pp. $24

One of those impulses comes when a man in New York City walks up to McBee, accuses him of photographing his car, and then calls him an asshole. McBee’s fists seem to curl themselves of their own accord, and he realizes how much he wants to break the teeth of this man who himself seems desperate to do the same. What can he do with this feeling? In the same sense, what can he do when his newly deep voice silences a room? When he speaks over his sister, without even realizing it?

McBee responds by confronting the problem of male aggression head on: He takes up boxing. During his training he discloses his transition to some, and not to others. In one case, a confidant does it for him, without his consent. Within that uneasy framework, McBee returns again and again to the idea of male violence, committing as much to that analytical journey as to the long runs and rope-jumping that his task demands.