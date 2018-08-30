In the opening scene of Crime + Punishment, a new documentary on Hulu, we hear a recorded telephone conversation between Officer Sandy Gonzalez, who has been with the New York Police Department for 12 years, and the filmmaker Stephen Maing. Against a glowing shot of Manhattan at dawn, their words are transcribed. “They’re retaliating against me because of my numbers,” Gonzalez says. “I would have to massively write summonses and arrest people to come up with the number close to the number that they want to come up with. The goal.”

Gonzalez has, in other words, failed to meet his quota. As punishment, Gonzalez is put on “foot tour” by his boss. Yanked from his squad car, he has to stand on a street corner in the cold and fog. In covertly-recorded footage, we see a fellow cop come up to him and demand that he remove his hat, because the temperature isn’t quite low enough. Gonzalez concedes, then shivers.

This is petty. It’s also illegal. Quotas in New York policing have been banned since 2010. A cop is not allowed to arrest people or issue summons in order to meet a predetermined goal, nor can he be punished for failing to meet an informal quota. But Gonzalez knows that it doesn’t work that way, and as Crime + Punishment plays out we see solid evidence to back him up. We see him join forces with 11 other police officers, all minority cops, who are now known collectively as the NYPD 12. Their mission is simple: Blow the whistle on quotas, then try to do something about it.

The taped conversation with Gonzalez is from 2014, at the start of a two-year journey of trying to hold the NYPD to account through a lawsuit. The case hit a roadblock when a judge ruled that the NYPD’s internal complaint system was sufficient to handle these complaints. But their case did pave the way for last summer’s enormous class action lawsuit that allotted payments to New Yorkers who had suffered from the police’s wanton approach to arrests.