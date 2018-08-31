Futuristic novels brim with images of coastal cities drowning in rising seas: New York City in Kim Stanley Robinson’s New York 2140, Melbourne in George Turner’s The Drowned Towers, London in Megan Hunter’s The End We Start From. But in some communities, that scenario feels increasingly less like science fiction and more like fate. That’s certainly true for Carol Pruitt Moore who lives on Tangier Island, Virginia—a tiny knob of land in the Chesapeake Bay about an hour’s ferry ride from the mainland. In October 2012, Hurricane Sandy pummeled the island, causing the already rising seas to spill over the streets and into the homes of Tangier’s 481 residents. A few days after the storm, Carol steered her skiff toward the island’s uppermost tip to survey the damage. Along the shoreline, soil was sluicing into the bay each time the waves hit. A human skull floated at the water’s edge—the remains of a body broken free from an eroded grave.

CHESAPEAKE REQUIEM: A YEAR WITH THE WATERMEN OF VANISHING TANGIER ISLAND by Earl Swift Dey Street Books, 448 pp., $28.99

That poignant anecdote opens Earl Swift’s book Chesapeake Requiem: a Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island. The island is one of only a few left in the Chesapeake Bay. Its less fortunate siblings—like the once five-mile long Holland Island—have already succumbed to sea-level rise caused by climate change. And the future looks bleak for the islands that remain. Scientists predict that Smith Island, home to approximately 280 Maryland residents, will be underwater by 2100. Tangier, which is only four feet above sea level at its peak and loses an average of 15 feet of coast every year, may be gone sooner. Communities all over the world are affected: The Senegalese port of Joal—the subject of Anna Badkhen’s recent book Fisherman’s Blues: A West African Community at Sea—is at risk of losing its traditional ways of life. Primarily a fishing community, the fishermen’s daily catch is only a tenth of what it was just ten years before.

It wouldn’t be impossible to save these communities. But it’s improbable anyone will step in. In Tangier’s case, Swift suggests that government intervention to save the place is unlikely. Before any construction on a flood-management project could begin, Congress would have to approve a three-year study on it. Such a study would cost approximately $800 million to complete—the equivalent “of giving everyone on Tangier $2 million.” If the government awarded every family just $200,000, he continues, each could get “a really nice house somewhere else.” With the math against them, the residents of Tangier are facing the demise of their community as they know it. Requiem is therefore record of their disappearance as it happens.

At the heart of the book is a difficult question: Is Tangier worth saving? The answer depends, writes Swift, on what we as a society decide to value. We “will not have the money, the physical means, or the time to save” every place, he writes. “So we…will have to develop a rubric” for choosing which communities to protect from the encroaching sea. But how much is Tangier’s history worth? As much as New Orleans’s? As Miami’s? What if we decide that a population’s average household income is a worthier metric?