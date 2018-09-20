Every few months Gungor and Science Mike host a gathering in a different city and record a live episode. It’s a way for fans to connect over two days of music, discussion, and meditation. They’ve toured as far away as London, and in the States, people fly in from around the world to attend. When I heard they were doing one at First United Methodist in Austin in May, I paid the $89 and signed up.



I’m not sure what I was expecting. Above all I wanted to meet people who had similar experiences, and I quickly found them. At a happy hour gathering before the event, a woman had spilled her entire messed-up Pentecostal childhood to me, and the music leader of a megachurch had confessed to no longer believing in God. Within a minute of finding a seat, the guy next to me slid over and said, “If you don’t mind me asking, what stage of deconstruction are you in?” With this group, there was no such thing as small talk.

Instead, over the next 24 hours I’d hear about people’s drug abuse and suicide attempts and deep poisonous rage toward fathers and pastors and a God they just couldn’t leave, in whose name their lives had been squeezed, interrupted, thrown into confusion. And like me, they’d found some camaraderie and guidance from a couple of guys who ran a podcast from their living rooms. So you can guess there was a wild energy in the church that night, a kind of restlessness you feel from people who are waiting for answers.

When Gungor and Science Mike took the stage, the crowd of several hundred greeted them with raucous applause. Gungor is 37 years old, tall and gangly with olive skin, glasses, and a rocker’s mop of brown curly hair. Science Mike, 40, is stocky with reddish hair and a beard that’s turning gray. He was dressed in jeans and a black T-shirt. The pair were joined by their regular cohosts, Hillary McBride and William Matthews, who, respectively, bring a female and a black evangelical perspective to the show. Matthews is a celebrated Christian singer based in Los Angeles, while McBride is a writer and therapist from British Columbia.

Gungor kicked things off with some music, and then McBride led us through an embodiment exercise, something I’d never heard of. I later read on the internet that embodiment is the practice of feeling and being present inside your body, something I’m pretty sure I wasn’t doing. “In white church we don’t move very much,” she said. “This is a chance to reclaim your body and your embodiment, and to experience freedom. It’s you dropping down from your head and letting your body tell a story about this moment.”

We were instructed to do whatever felt natural: lie down, run around in circles, flap our arms in the air. Or we could do nothing at all, but I was game to try. While Gungor played a didgeridoo, I closed my eyes and tried to let my body lead the way. I flapped my arms a bit, and then raised them in the air, palms to the ceiling. Growing up in the charismatic church, I could never bring myself to join the others when they raised their arms in spiritual surrender. It never felt honest, or perhaps I was too afraid of what would happen if I did let myself go. Above all, I was terrified of speaking in tongues. Reclaim the movement, I told myself again and again, like a mantra. I waited for McBride’s voice to soothe and relax me. I wanted to experience freedom, to own my past fear. I wanted glossolalia from on high, but I don’t think that was the point of McBride’s exercise. Embodiment is something therapists like her use to treat clients who’ve experienced trauma. It plunges you back inside your body to do . . . I’m not sure what. Before anything could happen, the exercise was over, and all I felt was agitated.

The night’s main event was a live recording of the podcast. The topic, Gungor said, was favorite Bible stories the panel wished to share, and I swore I heard a few groans coming from the back rows. I understood. The Bible is a loaded gun, and its misinterpretation and application has ruined countless lives, gay people in particular, some of whom were probably in that room wondering how they could ever approach it again. For me, one of the most surprising things about returning to faith was that I remembered very little Scripture. As a kid I won contests at church camp for memorizing Bible passages. But at some point, most of it faded away. Part of that was lack of use, but I also believe that around age 13 or 14, I subconsciously started tuning out. My prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that responds to trauma, simply shut down when the church band began to play. It would explain why I have very few memories of Sundays.

But since returning to church, one of the great pleasures has been rediscovering the Bible, to see it again as a living, sacred text, and not just that, but as a blueprint for pursuing justice in a time of oppressive empire. As Rachel Held Evans said, “We don’t cede the Bible to white religious nationalists, but we reclaim it.” And that meant taking back Romans 13 from Jeff Sessions as he jailed the asylum seekers the Scriptures tell us to welcome (Leviticus 19:33-34).

There was no better example of that reclamation than when Science Mike stood up and read from Matthew 8. It was a story we’d all heard growing up—about the Roman centurion who approaches Jesus on the road and asks him to heal his servant. In the story, Jesus offers to go right away, but the soldier replies, “Lord, I am not worthy to have you come under my roof, but only speak the word, and my servant will be healed.” The centurion goes on to say that like Jesus, he has great authority. When he tells servants and soldiers to come, they obey. Jesus is so impressed that he heals the servant, sight unseen. The takeaway, as I’d learned, was the blind faith of the soldier, who was not only a Gentile, but a member of the oppressive Roman regime. But of course, there’s a better way to apply that story to our times.

“For most of my life, as a good, white Christian evangelical, I understood that we this ‘persecuted minority,’ represented a modern-day Israel, direct spiritual descendants from first-century Jews,” Science Mike said, drawing laughs from the audience. “And it was our job to stand up to the liberal secular media of Rome and stand up for truth and for love and for justice, meaning spiritual-warfare justice and not things that inconvenience suburbanites in any possible way. And that’s my spiritual heritage: a Roman who believed in sincerity that he was a Jew.”

The Roman who called Jesus “Lord,” he continued, was part of the same empire that later arrested this dark-skinned Jew for speaking truth to power and hung him on a cross. And as Romans living in our own empire—straight, white, middle-class America—we are born with inherent privilege and influence. As Romans, he implied, we wield incredible power with our wallets, tax dollars, and votes. When we tell corporations what to do, they obey. And when enough of us tell our congressmen to listen, they listen.

“So what does that mean?” Science Mike asked. “What do we do with a religion that’s so tied up with patriarchy, colonialization, heterosexism, sexism, antifeminism, and anti-blackness? How do we redeem that? Matthew 8 holds the key. Centurion: ‘Call the marginalized “Lord’” because they are the descendants of the role of Israel in society. They have the embodied spiritual experience to understand that the Gospel is not a get-out-of-hell-free card and the gospel is not a license to claim the world for yourself. That the Gospel is a demand to lay down what you have for the healing of the world. Anything less is not. . .good. . .news.”

It was one of the best sermons I’d ever heard. The audience went nuts. Already William Matthews had whipped everyone up with a story about the prophet Elijah calling God’s fire down on the mountaintop, how he challenged King Ahab and Jezebel and the prophets of Baal. “Do you guys feel like you’re sort of going insane?” he asked. “There’s always lies and deceit.... They want us to normalize it ... but that only works for the status quo. So what do we do? What do we do, because the dissonance is getting louder and we’re all going a bit crazy? You have to call racism racism. You have to call sin sin.... We need to keep speaking truth.... Speak truth to power and to each other and to our family members and to our communities.”

Sitting there among my hip and tattooed brethren, it was hard to believe that 30 percent of the Liturgists’ audience identify as Republican, an estimate I got from Science Mike. And while I didn’t spot any anti-Trump T-shirts or Indivisible voter registration booths (McBride did urge us to call our representatives), what I was experiencing was a liberal call to arms, probably one of thousands taking place at that exact moment in America. And it felt good. It felt good to be angry as a crowd, to let the collective rage course through my blood like an amphetamine. We were taking back territory. We would march forth from this church and defend the immigrant and refugee, and slay the false prophets who peddled their toxic nationalism. And yes, we would defeat Ted Cruz! We would win because the one true God was on our side.

Later that evening, though, when I went home, I felt confused and restless, haunted almost. I was too jittery to sleep, so I ended up walking around the neighborhood until exhaustion and mosquitoes drove me indoors. I managed to return the next morning feeling better. The energy in the room was still palpable, despite many having closed the bars the previous night. Science Mike led us through a series of exercises to demonstrate the vulnerability of the conscious and subconscious mind—to things like religion, advertising, and Facebook. “We’re going to tear our conscious awareness to pieces,” he said, and we all cheered. We listened to a robot say the word bar and half of us heard far. Next, he had volunteers try to guess certain objects held in their peripheral vision. Several got it wildly wrong. “Your brain makes shit up,” he said. “Your senses are big fat liars!”

I was following along but wondered where it was all going. Then Science Mike said it was time to play around with our subconscious. “Our consciousness is a story we tell ourselves,” he explained. “But sometimes, somebody else tells that story.” He was talking about charismatic preachers. He would demonstrate this by conducting a group hypnosis.

Cool, I thought. I’d never been hypnotized.

It started off simple. We clasped our hands together and imagined them covered with super glue, then tried pulling them apart. The room filled with laughter as people found their fingers stuck together, unable to budge—including me. Science Mike then instructed us to watch the overhead screen, where there appeared a giant twisting spiral. “Look at the spiral and listen to the sound of my voice,” he said. “Don’t take your eyes off the center. . . . Your eyelids are getting heavier and heavier. . .” He then snapped his fingers and my eyes closed, and when they did, panic flooded my body.

My pulse quickened, and I started to sweat. I forced my eyes open and saw everyone around me stiffly swaying in a trance. A woman near the front fell to the floor and the crowd closed in around her. I then realized what was happening. I was suddenly 13 again, back in those folding metal chairs at a Sunday night revival. Back to the short breath and clinching anxiety. An old siren wailed from my deepest memory: Surrender yourself, and the devil will slide in. However absurd, my animal brain was on fire. And I wasn’t the only one being triggered. Others were walking out, unable to cope.

Then Gungor got up to sing. All day Science Mike had referred to him as “Vishnu” and I was still struggling with how I felt about that. Dressed in a kimono, he sang songs from his latest album, otherwise beautiful songs, but at that moment they sounded channeled from the track-lit church of my youth. “Holy . . . beautiful and holy . . . trees clap their hands for you, oceans they dance for you, for you are holy. . .” The triggers only kept coming. The woman next to me burst into tears. Everyone around me seemed to be crying. In my strongest lingering memories of church, there was always so much crying.

Science Mike looked into the crowd at all the broken people. “I can’t fix your trauma,” he said. “But we can offer you a place where your hurting is comforted.” He said he liked an institution that was into the death and resurrection business. “Because we all know what it’s like to be dead, and we all know the feeling of the empty tomb.”

He jumped down off the stage, his own voice cracking. “I believe God loves you,” he said. “And if you don’t believe that, believe that I love you. I truly do.”

He then offered hugs to anyone who needed one, and within seconds, a line of people, mostly women, streamed down to the front like an altar call, weeping and looking for solace. What I realized is that when you surround yourself with people with shared negative experience, it isn’t comforting at all, no matter how united you want to feel. Instead it draws on you like an exorcism, until all that pain, all those ghosts of your dead religion, come roaring up from the dark.

The following week I flew to Los Angeles and met with Science Mike and Gungor. At a Starbucks on York Boulevard near Pasadena, we sat at a picnic table and I told them what had happened. I wanted to know why the gathering had made me so uncomfortable, with the charged politics of Friday night followed by the weird triggering. I still felt agitated, I said. They both nodded.

“The gatherings can be messy endeavors,” Gungor said.

“It happens a lot,” said Science Mike. People who’ve grown up in oppressive churches suddenly get exposed to safe spiritual experiences. “And once they trust you, the lid they’ve been holding onto gets loose. At some point in the weekend it just pops off.”

I guess it made sense, but it still felt a bit cruel.

Gungor admitted that Friday night had bothered him, too, and afterward the hosts had gone out for beers and stewed over what had happened.

“I felt how quickly we could get activated,” he said. “I was feeling like I did when I was on the Right, when I’d be at big youth events saying, ‘We’ve got to take back America!’ We didn’t start The Liturgists to be the Left version of Christianity, we started it to not be alone.”

And now that there were so many people, he wondered if it was possible for them to be angry together at the injustice that required their anger, but without simply shouting and pointing fingers like all the rest.

To begin the healing of this nation, Americans need a new social gospel, a gospel forged from the rubble, and not just one that makes liberals feel comfortable.

“The election ruined everything,” Science Mike said. He told me how they’d hit their sweet spot back in May 2015. They’d aired an episode entitled “LGBTQ” that they considered their best work yet. At the same time they were discovering their audience resembled something like America: gay people and people of color, along with liberal whites and conservative Republicans, even a lot of atheists. “We’d created this beautiful fragile space that included solidarity and advocacy for marginalized voices,” he said, “but in a way that the people who were unknowing participants in that system didn’t feel attacked, but they felt educated.”

After the episode aired, they received a flood of emails from white evangelicals saying they were rethinking some of their political positions. “We’d framed the show in a way that was unapologetically justice-oriented,” Science Mike said. “But we also acknowledged that people who are non-affirming didn’t choose to be non-affirming but were handed a story. So we gently expanded their perspective, not by arguing, but by putting on queer people to talk about how non-affirming theology had impacted their real life.”

Then Trump got elected. “Trump gets in and says, ‘You know what? You’re either with me or against me.’ And the Left turns around and says you’re with us or against us, and that middle space we were trying to create got much more complex.”

Now people are just confused and quick to anger, Gungor said. “All the amygdalas are on high alert.”

“For a reason,” Science Mike said. “People feel threatened.”

Their work is harder now, they said, but ultimately it’s worth it. Because while Franklin Graham, Robert Jeffress, and Jerry Falwell Jr. speak for the evangelical hardliners when they kowtow to the Oval Office, they don’t represent everyone. There are many evangelicals who are morally and legitimately conflicted about gay marriage, accepting refugees, and police officers killing black teenagers. Their conscience is telling them what to do, but fear and complacency keeps them silent.

“The reality is there’s just a whole lot of straight white people in this country,” Science Mike said. “And to make progress you’ve got to win a lot of them over. That’s the messy space we find ourselves in.”

Because no matter how angry people like me get at white evangelicals or how many calls to arms we put forth, on its own, it will get us nowhere in the end. To defeat hatred and creeping fascism and begin the healing of this nation, we—all Americans—need a new social gospel, and not just one that makes liberals feel comfortable. It is a gospel forged from the rubble, and it must include everyone. It will be messy and painful, and we must push forward even when our friends ask us, “What’s the point?” When they ask us, “How can you speak to those people?” Our big tent must shine like a light unto the world, and it must be a home to all—Republicans and Democrats, Jews and Romans, even to the demons that fly out from the debris.