Against the odds, the two become close, swapping confessions over afternoon drinking sessions. Then, after asking Stephanie for the “simple favor” of picking up her kid from school, Emily disappears. This is where both the genre styling and the story truly dissolve into insanity. Stephanie becomes a detective figure, looping in her ever-increasing vlog audience as she follows the clues to where Emily might be. She also takes up with Emily’s left-behind husband Sean, played with incredible limpness by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians). Our sympathies are therefore compromised, to put it mildly.

Stephanie starts delving into Emily’s past, interviewing people she’s known and putting together a picture of her family. As she does so, Kendrick’s character becomes less and less coherent. In one scene, she raps along to MOP’s “Ante Up” while driving, flushed with a bit of sleuthing success. It’s unclear whether this scene is supposed to be funny. Kendrick, who looks so anxious throughout the whole thing, seems to share the audience’s bewilderment.

A Simple Favor is littered with similar flashes of humor that don’t reconcile with the rest of the movie’s tone. An artist who once painted Emily calls her a “knockoff dyke Mapplethorpe.” That’s funny! But she’s also delivering ominous information about her old subject, which takes all the fun out of the scene. Likewise, Kendrick’s role is clearly supposed to be a comic turn—she hangs a hideously Pinterest-ish painting of a lemon tree in Emily’s home once she starts dating her husband—but her backstory is truly, ickily dark.

As each bizarre revelation layers over the last, it becomes clear that the problem with A Simple Favor is not really the inconsistent styling (sixties cool, but make it ... YouTube?) or the TV-paced humor, but the poor plot underpinning it all. This story makes no sense, and Feig has packaged it inside a patchwork of styles that amplifies rather than conceals the movie’s problems.

The classic examples of comic noir are the Coen brothers’ Blood Simple and Fargo. Other such disparate films as Fight Club, Arsenic and Old Lace, Hot Fuzz, and The Grifters all slot into the same genre. The key to each of these fine movies is a sense of romance at the heart. They use noir as a formal container for innovative story-telling, introducing new ingredients to a familiar visual style. But for comic noir to work, we have to buy into the characters’ desire to find the pot of gold at the end of the mystery. We have to be in the hunt with them.