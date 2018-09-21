It’s a damning critique of President Donald Trump that his own staffers treated his relatively muted response to a sexual-assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a minor miracle. CNN reported earlier this week that aides were “quietly stunned” that he managed to not directly criticize Christine Blasey Ford as her account roiled Washington. “Hopefully he can keep it together until Monday,” an unnamed White House official told Axios on Thursday. “That’s only, like, another 48 hours right?”

He didn’t even last that long. Trump opened Friday morning by aggressively casting doubt on Blasey’s account, questioning why she didn’t report her allegations to law enforcement in the early 1980s, immediately after the alleged assault.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay,” he wrote on Twitter. Trump then criticized Blasey for the first time. “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local law enforcement authorities by either her or her loving parents,” he wrote. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

Trump knows full well that neither Blasey nor her parents filed charges or otherwise spoke to the police. She told The Washington Post that she didn’t share her account with anyone in detail until a therapy session with her husband in 2012. Trump’s goal is clear: to signal that she’s less credible because she didn’t turn to law enforcement at the time. But that’s the norm for crimes involving sexual violence. The Justice Department estimated in 2016 that only 23 percent of Americans who were raped or sexually assaulted that year reported it to police. Surveys attribute the low reporting rate to the trauma of sexual violence, the stigma that’s still widely attached to it, and the fear of retaliation and disbelief.