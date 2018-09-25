Vertigo is a sensation experienced in the stomach and the mind—though some sufferers feel it as sharp pains in the soles of the feet. At the edges of precipices I feel it as a sudden absence, a classic “bottoming out.” Not only is the floor gone but my entire body with it: Nothing stands between the void and my core being. Vertigo is not so much a feeling about life or death as some sudden and horrific mixture of the two.



Free Solo, a new documentary by filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi (Meru) and photographer/climber Jimmy Chin, gets very close to capturing this sensation on film. It follows Alex Honnold—described by a rock climber friend of mine as “a nut”—on his quest to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan cliff face. He wants to do it without a rope.

Several people try to explain just how unhinged this idea is. Tommy Caldwell, a role model to Honnold, asks us to “imagine an Olympic gold medal level achievement, but if you don’t get the gold medal—you die.” It’s a sheer face of granite, 3,200 feet high. Honnold picks a route, then tests it out with the safety gear on, for practice. His confidence is beyond belief; so far, he has simply never fallen. But now he falls, falls again, then again. There seems to be no way that he could survive a “free solo” climb.

Why would a person want to do such a thing? As the documentary gets closer to Honnold the man, it only gets harder to understand what drives him. He has enormous brown eyes and a fidgety affect. He has a reasonable income, presumably from sponsorships (it’s not explained), but he lives in a van and calls himself a “dirtbag-climber.” He’s committed to environmental issues, but finds it hard to relate to people.