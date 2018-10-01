If you have a CEO this dead to rights on securities fraud, why let him continue as CEO? According to the SEC, Musk was indispensable. In a statement, SEC Chair Jay Clayton said “holding individuals accountable is important and an effective means of deterrence,” but that he must take the interests of investors into account, and “the skills and support of certain individuals may be important to the future success of a company.”

This is mistaken and counter-productive—even dangerous. No one man or woman is or should be so vital to a company’s existence that they cannot be punished for wrongdoing. This is essentially the principle of too big to fail, brought into every corporate boardroom. If you have a reckless CEO who can’t be fired because it would hurt the company, then you don’t really have a company; you have a cult.

You could say that removing Musk’s chairmanship and giving him a boss represents some deterrent. But the SEC’s own actions are a hint to whoever becomes Tesla’s chair that Musk cannot be held fully accountable because he is too important to the company and its shareholders. The agency has tied the hands of the chairman—which, with enough support from the board of directors, could oust him—before the position is even filled.

How did we get to this cult of the CEO? It has grown in tandem with the shareholder value theory, the idea that companies operate solely to maximize stock returns. Shareholders are not the only ones with a stake in a company’s success: workers, communities, and the government all play a role. But if investors are the only stakeholders recognized, any disruption to a company, even if it might improve long-term performance, cannot be abided if it would drop the stock price. That means punishing a CEO for fraud is disallowed; or at least, the punishment must be balanced by an interest in keeping the stock stable, as in the SEC’s conception.

Then you have the media’s treatment of CEOs as masters of the universe who are singularly responsible for making companies grow. Steve Jobs was treated as such, but engineers built the iPod and iPhone, designers created its look, and marketers made it attractive to consumers. Thousands of people contributed to those products, not one guy in a turtleneck. Apple hasn’t shrunk into irrelevance after Jobs’s death because a successful company relies on more than a charismatic CEO and ineffable qualities like “leadership.”