“If there was an oil spill, it would affect us right away. And if it happened during winter, there would be no way to clean up the oil spill,” Natanine said. “It would devastate our lives.”

Nick Illauq, a product of a traditional hunting family and a member of community group Fight Against Seismic Testing, said the “resources” to clean up a spill don’t exist in this area. And the oil industry, he argued, is dying. Even if oil were discovered, the companies conducting seismic tests might conclude that the conditions in the Arctic make drilling prohibitively difficult and expensive. By then, Illauq worried, it would be too late—marine mammals would be gone along with the livelihoods of Clyde residents.

“This issue is one of the most important things we’ve ever fought against,” he said.

Instead, Illauq hoped his hometown could capitalize on its other more renewable natural resources.

“We have a never-ending wind supply,” he said. “We have 24 hours of sunlight for 79 days straight.”

With the help of its new partner, Greenpeace, Clyde River installed solar panels on their community center last summer, to meet some of the village’s energy needs. The panels are owned by the community, and several locals were trained on how to install and maintain the arrays.

In the meantime, the Inuit of Clyde River waited for the Supreme Court to decide the fate of their community.

The battle was called Justin Trudeau’s first major environmental challenge, but it resonated outside of Nunavut and around the world. The decision would set a precedent for existing and future indigenous land disputes, and it would also likely have implications for other seismic testing battles around the world, such as in New Zealand and Peru.

The Court heard Clyde’s case on November 30, 2016. A few weeks later, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a promising announcement: all Arctic waters would be “indefinitely off limits to future offshore Arctic oil and gas licensing,” subject to review every five years.

But Trudeau’s new rule only applied to future oil and gas permits. The residents of Clyde River continued to wait for the court decision, which they feared they would lose. “I am thinking it will be against us,” Nick Illauq said in early July 2017, interpreting the federal government’s move to educate communities on natural resource regulatory systems as a bad sign.

Then, after eight months, the decision came through. In a unanimous decision handed down on July 26, the court ruled that the National Energy Board consultations with the residents of Clyde River were “significantly flawed” and did not take into account the massive impact the oil exploration would have upon Inuit lives.

The Inuit had won. Seismic testing would not proceed.

“What a victory for us,” Jerry Natanine said in a press conference. “Justice was on our side because we’re fighting for our life, fighting for our way of life.”

Clyde River held a celebration to honor the decision. Natanine was emotional and overjoyed—and he was also relieved. “There was this big sigh of relief in our community to realize the fact that we were on the side of justice all along,” he said.

Asked recently about other communities looking to resist oil exploration around ANWR and elsewhere, Natanine highlighted the importance of community.

“The biggest thing for us was that we were united,” he said. Decisions were made in joint meetings between hamlet officials and the Hunters and Trappers Office. These decisions were then announced on the local radio station—the main form of mass communication in Clyde, other than Facebook—requesting feedback from the public. And, of course, partnering with outside organizations helped boost their message. “All the people that we networked with, that gave us advice, and that knew how the system of appealing works,” he said, “were very beneficial in all that we were doing.”

Natanine wasn’t just relieved that the fight against seismic testing was successful. He was also pleased that the partnership with Greenpeace, seen as a huge risk in the community at the time, became an unexpected blessing.

“It was one of the best parts of the case as we, as a community, were able to deal with the historic trauma that we experienced through the seal ban,” he said.

By banding together against a new threat to their livelihoods and well-being, he said, Greenpeace and the Inuit community—previously opponents—finally found closure for decades-old upheaval, and discovered a way to make their voices heard on future issues.

To win these battles, communities need to articulate the effects of oil exploration on lives and livelihoods. To wage the battle, they need alliances.

Melody Schreiber and Camilla Andersen reported from Nunavut on a fellowship with The GroundTruth Project.