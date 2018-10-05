With that exposition done and dusted, he can wander in search of booze into a drag club. There, he sees Ally perform “La Vie En Rose,” and he’s done for. She warbles a song for him in a parking lot, he pulls her onstage to sing it once more, and she becomes a star. He flails, she sings, then a dramatic twist pulls it all to a satisfying close. Along the way they get a puppy.

I can only describe the experience of watching A Star is Born as like watching the trailer for A Star is Born, except that it takes longer. Almost all the elements represented by montage in the trailer are also represented by montage in the movie, instead of the full scenes that one might expect. Ally’s ascent to stardom is played out in blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hyperspeed. As in the trailer, there is absolutely no transition between Ally singing in the parking lot and her performing on stage with Jackson. Did they practice off-screen, at some unseen appointment? Or are they musically psychic, improvising the now-famous “sha-sha-sha-shallow” harmony?

Characters are left to move the plot along through rich koans of plot exposition. When Cooper goes to see his childhood friend Noodles (for that is his name, played by Dave Chappelle), he conveniently reminisces that they have known each other since a specific date in time. Without that line, we’d have absolutely no idea who Noodles was. He’s a cutout. Ally and Jackson’s characters suffer something of the same fate. One is a gin bottle wearing a hat and a guitar; the other a bewigged girl who is insecure about her nose but really good at writing songs.

The whole thing rests on the performances, and, thankfully, Cooper and Gaga are both outstanding. Despite the fact that his music is objectively bad, Jackson Maine comes off as a black hole of emotional need, the kind of damaged and charismatic man who can pull love out of your chest.

But Gaga is the real surprise here. She seems unable to move her eyebrows, left to emote solely with her eyelids and the few remaining wrinkles on the sides of her nose. But her voice is in there, and she uses it to bring Ally to life. Before her character becomes extremely famous, Gaga does Ally with humor, vulnerability, and humanity—three qualities noticeably missing from Gaga’s own career. As a friend noted to me, that contrast is the making of the movie. If Lady Gaga had played Lady Gaga, it never would have worked.