Where Williams differs from a writer like Carver is in the sheer weirdness of so many of her sentences. Although she uses simple words—her prose has a kind of Dick-and-Jane quality—she arranges them in unusual ways. A reader can linger on each sentence, willing herself to comprehend it. Williams plays frequently with syntax, creating long, winding, sometimes difficult passages that bring to mind James Joyce and late Henry James. Some of her writing resembles stream-of-consciousness, as a character moves from one association to the next. “The orgasms—where do they go?—crawling up into—as if they could have—up into—dying to get in, ribbed and rosy, I saw seashells were the color moths should be, or the nipples of breasts, or the color for a seam up inside between legs, or, for I don’t care where,” muses one narrator, approaching then turning away from the painful scenarios her imagination conjures.

Other sentences reflect the rhythms of speech. “My Highest Mental Achievement,” a dramatic monologue and one of the strongest stories from her second collection, presents a self-interested lover taking her leave. “If I could know what happened the last time you had sexual intercourse with me, and what your opinion of it was, what your experience was with it, I would be so interested to hear,” the narrator says, request after request tumbling forth in a way typical of an anxious but voluble speaker. “It is so much better for me to be the one who loves rather than to be the one who gets loved!” she crows later. A common sentiment, perhaps, but one rarely expressed so baldly. There’s something refreshing about a speaker willing to pour forth her least flattering qualities.

Williams disobeys many of the laws of grammar, ending sentences with prepositions, starting with conjunctions, and generally appreciating the fragment as a unit of thought. She favors the dash as a way of breaking up or linking together sentences, as in this excerpt from “Ultimate Object”:

His peaceable plan—to lift and to unfurl, flat, round, yellow, black-speckled cakes—was the only other romantic transformation —not the product of imagination—going on in the place at the same time. And the man had no more right to be in this place—he was on the same shaky ground as she was, and as her friend was, by being there—which she saw him confirm with a smile.

The effect is a portrait of simultaneous action: The man is baking, the woman is watching him, a friend is hovering in the background. Yet each character remains separate, isolated in his or her own consciousness. Only the man, for instance, knows that the knife he used to kill a woman is lying in a cupboard nearby, and that the “woman’s naked, somewhat hacked body, decapitated and frozen, was in the institutional-freezer, adjacent to the stove.” With each additional clause, we move away from the world we recognize and into a scene straight out of Bluebeard’s Castle. The kitchen, we learn, is a place to cook and to create—and to store the most awful secrets.

There’s an intensity to Williams’s early stories that is missing from some of her later work. Reading the first two collections produces a rush, as if one has just narrowly avoided some disaster. Some of the most effective of these stories confront the frustrations and fears of motherhood. “Baby” is a wry, funny story about a sexually frustrated mother who is attending a baby’s birthday party, a particularly showy one at that, with “James Beard’s mother’s cake with turquoise icing.” She imagines how she would respond to potential sexual overtures (politely, she says) and gets annoyed at her husband, who refuses to mingle. The husband ends up leaving early, without the narrator: “he said to get a little—I don’t know how he was spelling it—I’ll spell it peace.”

“Pornography,” a story written in the headlong style that Williams deployed more frequently early in her career, finds a mother shouting after her son, who is biking toward an intersection known for its accidents. The mother herself has just witnessed a car hit a different boy on a bike, and the adrenaline that runs through her is almost sexual in nature. Williams plays with the similarity between these two types of arousal, showing how they collide and crash into each other like fast cars. “Again,” one of my favorite stories, juxtaposes a radio show about animal slaughter with a snit between a mother and son. Here and elsewhere, Williams uses juxtaposition to point up the violent desires that mothers routinely suppress.

Although Williams has stuck with the formula she found early, her more recent pieces, as Ben Marcus writes in his introduction to The Collected Stories, “took a turn toward the cryptic.” (This is something like saying that late in life Marlon Brando “took a turn toward the brooding.”) The 2012 collection Vicky Swanky Is a Beauty, for example, contains a number of brief, epigrammatic stories—“The Use of Fetishes,” “Weight, Hair, Length,” “Cockeyed”—that refuse interpretation entirely. What to make of the second of these stories, in which a couple admires a bronze sphinx and tries to buy a gilded jug? Williams, usually so adept at sketching a social world in just a few strokes, doesn’t give us quite enough context or atmosphere to show us why these people or objects are significant.

In other late stories, such as “Human Being,” concision can serve as a shortcut to profundity, a way to avoid the hard work of imagining a narrative situation or an idiosyncratic character. These later stories are like carefully fashioned objects, cold and gemlike and a bit too precious. They don’t always adequately do what Williams does best, which is to express the strangeness of human feeling.

This cryptic turn works better when laced with humor. “Oh, Darling I’m in the Garden” is a funnier, weirder rendering of her old adultery material. And some of her stories about aging, such as “The Fucking Lake” and “A Pot Over a Very Low Heat,” are almost poignant. In the latter, a woman describes how she “conjures” her husband, “backlit by her mind’s proprietary light,” so he no longer appears “aged and dedicated to her.” It almost seems that Williams, so often skeptical toward marriage, is depicting something like the endurance of love.

This doesn’t mean that Williams, now in her early seventies, has grown complacent. She is still a restless writer, still committed to revealing all the ugly feelings within the functional person or the happy home. She has always taken as her point of departure that place where most narratives conclude: the wedding ceremony, the birth of a child. She shows how even after reaching a point of resolution, volatility and excitement and uncertainty remain. So often, life doesn’t play out as we think it will. Stories, Williams suggests, should be similarly unpredictable.

“This begins where so many others ended, where the man and his wife are going to live the rest of their entire lives in perfect joy, so they arrive at the train station,” she writes at the beginning of “Clean,” from her second collection. But the train never arrives at the next station. The journey is never over, or it ends prematurely, prompting another adventure, another clause in the sentence, another attempt to represent a feeling that lingers long after the conditions that produced it are lost.