“Elect women” became the de facto rallying cry for those opposed to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual assaulting Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party in the early 1980s. And it seemed like a pretty good one, too—until an elected woman effectively ensured Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the nation’s highest court.

On Friday afternoon, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said she would vote “yes” to confirm Kavanaugh when his vote comes to the Senate floor on Saturday. In a speech lasting more than 40 minutes, she said she believed Kavanaugh would be a fair and impartial justice, and that Ford’s claims, while credible, were not substantial enough to be damning. Collins’s support immediately prompted West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who was wavering, to announce he’d vote yes as well. That gave Kavanaugh the 51 votes needed to secure his seat.

Collins’s announcement seemed to baffle liberal observers. “Her legacy will be that she was a traitor to women,” activist Linda Sarsour tweeted. Some called Collins cowardly; others accused her of turning her back on assault victims. Many tweeted out a quote from Rebecca Traister’s new book, arguing that white women like Collins “enjoy proximal power” from standing up for white men.

“White women, who enjoy proximal power from their association with white men, have often served as the white patriarchy’s most eager foot soldiers,” @rtraister pic.twitter.com/AP32rxY3Ox — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 5, 2018

Whether or not these things are true, the fact remains that Collins is not the only woman in American who supports Kavanaugh despite the allegations against him. A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Monday showed that 69 percent of Republican women favor his confirmation. And they do so with anger for the liberal women who assume they shouldn’t. As Emma Green reported in The Atlantic

this week, “These women are infuriated with the way the sexual-assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have been handled.”