Viljar (Jonas Strand Gavli) instantly becomes the focus. The shooting rampage is over within half an hour of the movie’s beginning. We don’t see the children’s faces as they die, but we do see them shot in the back. We spend several minutes with Viljar, his little brother, and several other children huddled against a cliff face, trying to stay out of Breivik’s sight. There is a certain restraint at work, as if Greengrass is stepping back from the extreme intimacy of the violence in United 93, but to hear children whimpering in fear manages to be more disturbing.

Viljar and his brother survive, but the former only with massive injuries. These include the loss of one eye, motor impairments, and inoperable bullet shrapnel embedded near his brainstem. As Viljar struggles through depression and physiotherapy, he becomes an embodied metaphor for Norway as a whole. The shrapnel inside him (which could shift and kill him at any time) represents the remains of Breivik’s horrific actions, the trauma that Viljar and all of Norway will have to bear forever. When his body is scanned in a machine it is almost as if the country is being examined for damage.



The movie at this point transitions into a broad political allegory. Viljar forces himself into rehabilitation, and eventually faces down his attacker in court, declaring that he still has family, dreams, love, and hope, while Breivik—who is eventually sentenced to life in solitary confinement without parole—has nothing. Breivik spouts his anti-immigrant, Islamophobic rhetoric, telling police, “This is a military operation. A coup d’etat. The bomb has removed the government and here I have liquidated a political camp.” At one point his own lawyer says, “Norway isn’t on trial. You are.” Breivik replies, “Are you sure about that?”

Jonas Strand Gavli is terrific in the role of Viljar, conveying the unimaginable terror of trying to defend a younger sibling during the Utøya ordeal, then bringing the viewer into the dark bedroom of a depressed teenager. But the movie’s most interesting character is Lara, a friend of Viljar who survives the attack but loses her sister. She functions as a barometer of emotional health for Viljar, and, as a non-white Norwegian, her visits to him in hospital symbolize the ongoing solidarity of their community.

In an interview with The Guardian, the real Lara Rashid, whose family left Iraqi Kurdistan in the late 1990s, expressed disappointment both with 22 July and the Norwegian movie U, by Erike Poppe, which was largely fictionalized. By using “four white men as his main characters,” Rashid said, “Greengrass removes parts of the story.” Those four men are Viljar, Breivik, Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (Ola G. Furuseth), and Breivik’s lawyer (Jon Øigarden). “Maybe he just finds that easier to relate to,” Rashid said, “but he should be making more of an effort to represent other sides.”