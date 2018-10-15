View of the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach on October 13, three days after Hurricane Michael hit the area. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Lindsey Yeargin doesn’t think they do, and she worries that the public’s unfamiliarity with Mexico Beach might prevent a large-scale rebuilding of the town she’s spent summers and holidays in since she was a child. “Anytime I tell anyone I’m going to Mexico Beach, people are like, where? You’re going to Mexico?” The town isn’t widely known in part because it’s small, Yeargin said; but it’s also because residents and longtime visitors have intentionally tried to keep Mexico Beach a bit of a secret from the world. “We want it to remain unspoiled.”



Mexico Beach is exactly that, at least compared to the overdevelopment that has plagued both Florida and the Southeastern United States as a whole. Despite warnings from climate scientists about rising seas and stronger storms, state and local officials have allowed real estate developers to line the Sunshine State’s shorelines with high-rises. They’ve built entire communities on swampy marshlands, effectively packing people into the areas most vulnerable to disaster.



Not so in Mexico Beach. Marked by a five-mile stretch of pristine white sand shoreline, the town is a prime location for a high-volume beach tourism economy like Panama City, just a half-hour drive away. But officials have long resisted the temptation. There are no high-rise buildings; the city’s land use plan bans the construction of new buildings over five stories high. At least one mile of public beach must always be free of development, according to Vie Magazine. There are no traffic lights in the city. And nearly all the businesses are family-owned. “There was a Subway—that was the one franchise eatery in town,” resident Lebron Lackey told The New York Times, implying that after Hurricane Michael, there are no franchise eateries in town.

Homes and businesses are left in devastation by Hurricane Michael on October 12, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Visiting Mexico Beach thus felt like stepping back in time. “You feel like you’re actually making an escape from the real world when you go there,” said Yeargin, who lives full-time in Atlanta, Georgia. “It’s a special part of the United States, seemingly untouched by a lot of the corporate greed that’s going on, the overdevelopment that’s going on.”

But the old-time feeling of Mexico Beach has proved a double-edged sword. Because the city never gave in to overdevelopment, it also never fortified its old buildings to withstand the stronger storms of a warmer world. In 2007, the county implemented regulations requiring new construction to be able to withstand hurricane-force winds of 120 to 150 miles an hour, according to the Times. But old structures, like the majority of those in Mexico Beach, were allowed to remain.

