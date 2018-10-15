The unhinged face of Nicolas Cage is as much part of American film as the swoopy John Williams overture. Like Jack Nicholson and Willem Dafoe, his ability to inhabit the extremities of male emotion is a key element of his oeuvre. It’s strange: In real life, men don’t actually snort cocaine and then bare their teeth, roll their eyes, and project wild laughter all that often. But Cage does it—sometimes even without the drugs—in an unbelievable number of his films. His laugh is so distinct that there is a super-cut of every one of his on-screen guffaws. Many are sweet and humble: “heh heh,” accompanied by a toothy grin. But most are hysterical screeches.



In a review of Werner Herzog’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) in The Chicago Tribune, Michael Phillips wrote that Cage is “a performer whose truth lies deep in the artifice of performance.” That quality is in full force in all of Cage’s best work, from his early roles as H. I. McDunnough in Raising Arizona (1987) and Ronny Cammareri in Moonstruck (1987), to his later turns as Charlie/Donald Kaufman in Adaptation (2002) and Terence McDonagh in Bad Lieutenant. In each of these roles, Cage settles into the heart of a character that, in another actor’s hands, could have come off as silly or ironic. From that position of emotional commitment, he heats up like a wire coil on a stovetop. He generates a light and heat that scorches.

These indelible performances, however, are sprinkled between forgettable roles in blockbuster action fare, which has especially been the case since he became the star of the National Treasure quest series in the mid-2000s. (Cage reportedly has been dealing with money problems since squandering his fortune on castles and yachts.) If he reshaped the idea of a leading man in 1990s action movies like Con Air and Face/Off and The Rock, introducing a chaotic kind of menace, he was uncharacteristically boring in the aughts. The exceptions are Adaptation and Bad Lieutenant; in the latter he swept up all that he had done before into a single, insane performance as a cop who hallucinates iguanas and steals drugs from the evidence room, but does the right thing in the end.

Cage makes an incredible movie around every ten years, and it is now 2018: He’s due for another vintage role. Mandy, in cinemas now, features Cage at his frenzied best. Directed by Panos Cosmatos, the film is a dreamlike grindhouse thriller, with Cage as the bereaved Red Miller, who is seeking to avenge the death of his girlfriend Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough). The movie’s aesthetic is deeply indebted to rock n’ roll: It opens to the noodling of King Crimson’s “Starless,” and is flooded with scarlet light and dry ice.