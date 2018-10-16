“It remains an enduring challenge to our nation’s education system to reconcile the pursuit of diversity with the constitutional promise of equal treatment and dignity,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in a Supreme Court opinion two years ago. The University of Texas, he a majority of justices concluded, had met this challenge with its admissions policies. The 4-3 ruling in 2016’s Fisher v. University of Texas effectively meant that American universities could lawfully consider racial diversity when admitting new students as long as Kennedy, the court’s swing justice, remained on the court.

Now Kennedy is gone, and with him, a fifth vote on the Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of such admissions policies. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation all but guarantees that the court will revisit the issue in the near-future. His presence may also give the court’s conservative wing the votes it would need to chip away at 40 years of precedents affirming that American higher education has a compelling interest in ensuring a diverse student body.

Harvard’s legal battle over its own admissions practices began before Kennedy retired. But his departure raises the stakes even higher as the Ivy League university’s own case goes to trial this week in Boston. Harvard is defending its policies for admitting new students from a lawsuit brought by a group of Asian-American applicants who say they were kept out by an informal quota system at the school. Though many aspects of the case are unique to Harvard’s quirky system for choosing new students, it could still eventually give the high court the opening it needs to make far-reaching changes.

For years, the face of the movement to curb affirmative action was a young white woman. Abigail Fisher kicked off a years-long legal battle with the University of Texas after it denied her application to UT-Austin’s 2008 freshmen class. Representing her in court was the Project for Fair Representation, a conservative legal organization that specializes in challenging the legislative victories of the civil-rights movement.