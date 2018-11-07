“We targeted Curbelo specifically because he was perceived as a Republican voice of reason on climate even as he criticized ‘alarmists’ on hurricanes wreaking havoc on his state,” RL Miller, the president of the group, said in a statement. Curbelo was indeed seen as a voice of reason on the issue; in July, he proposed a carbon tax bill that the National Resources Defense Council called “one of the first substantive proposals in many years by a congressional Republican” to address global warming.

But the caucus wasn’t full of Republicans like Curbelo. It included many members whose voting records showed zero support for climate solutions. Republican member Matt Gaetz, for example, once proposed a bill to abolish the Environmental Protection Agency. Thus, to Miller and many other environmentalists, the Climate Solutions Caucus has served more as a cover for Republicans to pretend they care about solving global warming, rather than a body that actually works to pass meaningful legislation.

Steve Valk, the communications director for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, understands the criticism. “I think it’s legitimate,” he told me on Wednesday. But Valk says the group exists in order to address a harsh reality—that action on climate change will never happen without Republican engagement. Joining the caucus is just the first step of that process, he said. “Obviously we want them to go beyond just joining the caucus. But to get them to do that, that’s really up to us, the constituents, to give them the support to grab the next piece of the ladder and climb up.”

So, despite the loss of many of its members, Valk said Congress’s bipartisan climate club is going to continue—and that more Republicans will join in the next Congress. “I think there will be enough to replace what they lost in the election,” he said. But who will be the Republican leader now that Curbelo is gone? “Everybody wants to know that for some reason,” he said. “We’re not going to speculate on it right now.”

These are issues the group will face when it sends upwards of 600 volunteers to Washington, D.C., next week to talk with members of Congress about joining. “We’re looking to make climate change a bridge issue instead of a wedge issue; to make it safe for Republicans to step up and take some action,” Valk said. “We’re hoping next week we can set the table for some bipartisan legislation.”