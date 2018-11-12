Adapted for television, Homecoming’s narrative plays more like a straightforward drama, and leans heavily on its aesthetic to build tension. In the first episode, Walter (Stephan James) begins his course of therapy with Heidi. He has just returned from a particularly painful tour, on which he lost one of his close friends and fellow soldiers to an IED explosion. Heidi draws Walter out, asking him about his life before joining up and about the jokes he shared in the Army—like the time guys in his unit convinced a soldier named Benji that there was a Titanic sequel called Titanic Rising and made up elaborate plot points. The scene looks like a typical therapy session between a willing patient and a professional who wants to guide him. But as the first episode jumps into the future, we see that just a few years later, everything has gone wrong: Homecoming is closed and classified; Heidi is waitressing at a crab shack, having lost all recollection of the project; and Walter has gone off the grid.

Over the course of several episodes, which dispense clues in a steady drip, we learn that the Homecoming center, despite its many job placement seminars and social skills workshops, was never meant to help soldiers adapt to life back in America. It was, instead, designed as the setting for a secret drug trial. Geist started the center as a place to administer and observe the effects of an experimental new drug on a group of veterans, who had no knowledge of the program’s real purpose. Hidden in the cafeteria food, the drug is supposed to erase their memories of war and leave them trauma-free, so that they can be sent back into battle. Heidi’s part in all this was to check that those memories had disappeared, so Geist could closely measure the drug’s effectiveness. Instead of treating veterans, Homecoming aimed to force them back into endless war.

Heidi’s boss, Colin, is relatively untroubled by the scheme. We watch his conversations with his Lady Macbeth–like wife (Sydney Tamiia Poitier), who encourages him to stay the course—not so much in a spirit of moral support, but because she realizes that he will need to manage his guilt if he is ever going to move up the corporate ladder at Geist and impress the Big Pharma powers that be. But Heidi is much more conflicted. In their therapy sessions, she and Walter bond over dreams of going on a road trip to California together—it might be a romantic fantasy, but it could just as easily be escapism. Both desperately need a way out of a punishing system.

How did someone so apparently kind and decent end up in this work to begin with? The show slowly reveals Heidi’s trajectory toward Geist: how, after a long string of nothing jobs, she decides that she wants to become a social worker; how after completing her degree she is so desperate to find work in her field (not an easy task for a middle-aged woman with zero experience) that she leaps at the opportunity to work for a big corporation, even though Geist’s methodology is unorthodox and potentially illegal. She convinces herself that she is helping these men; she has to. That is how complicity works.

In the podcast, Keener played Heidi with a note of sardonic detachment in her voice, a quality that Roberts doesn’t emulate. She’s too naturally warm to play the role with that sort of distance. And yet, there is something about Roberts’s million-dollar smile that makes Heidi even more tragic on screen. In her therapy sessions, she is as magnetic and affable as Roberts has ever been; she draws out her patients’ war memories simply by allowing her eyes to crinkle. And yet, years later, when she meets a Department of Defense investigator who is looking into malfeasance at Homecoming, she turns dogged, intent on uncovering her own role in a rotten system. Here, Roberts plucks the Erin Brockovich chord; she is steely and immovable in the face of corporate wrongdoing. This is her first major television role, and I understand why she took it: It allows her to do the two things she does best—to deploy her killer charm and to bare her teeth against an adversary.