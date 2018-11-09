So why would the president elevate Whitaker from relative obscurity to one of the most powerful posts in the federal government? After all, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is still available to oversee the Justice Department until Trump nominates—and the Senate confirms—Sessions’s replacement. The answer seems to lie in the president’s hostility toward the Russia investigation, a view largely shared by Whitaker. By appointing Whitaker and supplanting Rosenstein’s oversight of Mueller, Trump is now well-positioned to curtail the inquiry just as it draws closer to his inner circle.

Whitaker’s views on the investigation are well-established. Before joining Sessions’s staff, he told interviewers that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and “no case for obstruction of justice,” wrote an op-ed that opposed scrutiny of Trump’s personal finances, and downplayed the significance of Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with Russians in Trump Tower. At one point, he even floated a scenario on television to shutter the probe. “I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced,” he said last July, “[and] that attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigations grinds to almost a halt.”

Trump is known for his avid TV viewing habits, and Whitaker’s appearances reportedly caught his attention. That may have been the entire point. John Q. Barrett, a St. John’s University law professor, recalled a friendly chat he had with the acting attorney general last year. “Whitaker told me in June 2017 that he was flying out from Iowa to NYC to be on CNN regularly because he was hoping to be noticed as a Trump defender, and through that to get a Trump judicial appointment back in Iowa,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear how long Whitaker will stay in the current position. Trump is reportedly considering former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as permanent replacements. Trump may decide to hold off on nominating someone until the new Senate is seated in January, when it is expected to have a slightly larger Republican majority. That could give him a greater margin of error to push through a controversial nominee.



Until then, the questions are how much damage Whitaker wants to do to the Russia investigation, how much damage he can do, and how much damage he’s willing to do. In theory, all of Mueller’s power flows from the acting attorney general, whoever that may be. Rosenstein established Mueller’s authority last May in a public memo and has augmented it since then with classified memos. As acting attorney general, Whitaker could theoretically rewrite those memos to narrow the scope of Mueller’s inquiry. He could also quash subpoenas, block indictments, and dismiss the special counsel entirely.