His greatest policy triumph amounted to systemic child abuse. Sessions first announced the Trump administration’s campaign to separate migrant families at the border in May. He framed it as an effort to crack down on child trafficking, though the policy’s true purpose was to spread fear among migrants and inflict cruelty upon them. “If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” he declared. Thousands of children were ultimately separated from their parents, and hundreds have yet to be reunited.

The practice brought near-universal condemnation. Medical experts denounced the policy for the psychological trauma it inflicted on children. Former First Lady Laura Bush compared it to Japanese-American internment during World War II. So intense was the criticism that Trump backed down from the policy and signed an executive order to curb separations. But Sessions defended it by invoking a Biblical verse that urges obedience to government power.

Sessions’s other anti-immigration tactics smacked of malign neglect at best and outright malice at worst. In June, he used his power over the nation’s immigration courts to declare that domestic abuse and gang violence could no longer be cited as grounds for asylum. The Justice Department tried without much success to cut off some types of federal funds from cities that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement and sued California for passing a “sanctuary state” law. In an unusually partisan tone for an attorney general, he often castigated Democrats for what he described as “open borders” policies—a phrase he seemed to deploy against any policies less restrictive than his.

On criminal justice, Sessions also pushed the Justice Department in a retrograde direction after some modest reforms under the Obama administration. He instructed prosecutors to seek the maximum possible sentences in every criminal case, even when they are not necessary or appropriate. He revised civil-forfeiture rules to wipe away restrictions on the widely criticized practice. Sessions also rolled back the Justice Department’s efforts to supervise police departments with histories of persistent constitutional violations because it could “reduce morale” among officers. To justify his draconian approach, he falsely told the American people that he and Trump stopped a crime wave and warned that it would return without his policies.

Sessions’s overall civil rights record was less favorable to marginalized communities than any of his predecessors dating back to the civil rights era of the 1950s and 1960s. Indeed, his efforts are the logical endpoint of the resistance to those movements. “If Trump’s promise is a return to status quo ante,” The Atlantic’s Vann Newkirk II wrote in June, “then Jeff Sessions’s doctrine suggests that he represents a return to status quo ante ante, a regime more plainly constructed on the hierarchies and divisions that have for centuries defined America.”