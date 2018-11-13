The title set the pace for Marvel Comics (as the line was now called). The formula for Marvel Comics evolved helter-skelter as Lee and Kirby poured out many monthly titles: flawed heroes, stories that mixed folklore with space opera, open-ended plots, and allegorical allusions to contemporary politics (frequently touching on the evil of discrimination). Lee and Kirby brought this formula to a host of characters: Thor, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Silver Surfer, the Black Panther, many more. Less prolific, Ditko collaborated with Lee on the gritty Spider-Man and the psychedelic Doctor Strange.

Because Lee encouraged Kirby and Ditko to cross-pollinate their narratives, Marvel Comics started to gain the cohesion of a shared universe, an innovation in popular culture that would later be replicated when Hollywood producers shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Lee was the public face of the company, while Kirby and Ditko were freelancers, early press accounts, encouraged by Lee’s credit-hogging tendencies, tended to portray him as the mastermind behind the Marvel Universe. “I’ll take any credit that isn’t nailed down,” Lee once joked.

Lee as creator of the Marvel Universe was a myth. Kirby and Ditko were the main creators of the characters and they plotted out most of the stories they worked on. Lee added the dialogue in after the fact. And the dialogue was always the weakest part of any comic he worked on.

Lee’s true genius was not as a writer or creator but as an editor, who brought the best talent to Marvel and pushed writers in the right direction, helping them flourish. Lee’s jokey hyperbolic carnival barker prose, alliterative and infectious, also helped give the Marvel line a comfortable cohesion that made them fan favorites.

But the success of Marvel Comics left Lee dissatisfied. Ditko left Marvel in 1966, Kirby in 1970, both men complaining bitterly that Lee took credit for their work. During the last years of their lives Kirby (who died in 1994) and Ditko (who died earlier this year) rarely spoke of Lee without rancor. Soon thereafter Lee himself stopped writing comics full-time and moved to the California, to try to sell Marvel characters to Hollywood. Initially it was hard going, but once special effects caught up with the visual imagination of Kirby and Ditko, the Marvel Universe, for better or worse, became a fixture of global cinema.

Comics made Lee world-famous, but part of him was always uneasy with that achievement. “I can’t understand people who read comics!” he told the film director Alain Resnais at a cocktail party in 1968. “I wouldn’t read them if I had the time and wasn’t in the business.”

In a 1971 panel discussion, Lee offered even harsher words. “I would say that the comic-book market is the worst market that there is on the face of the earth for creative talent, and the reasons are numberless and legion,” he complained. “Because even if you succeed, even if you reach what might be considered the pinnacle of success in comics, you will be less successful, less secure and less effective than if you are just an average practitioner of your art in television, radio, movies or what have you. It is a business in which the creator, as was mentioned before, owns nothing of his creation. The publisher owns it.”

Stanley Lieber transformed himself into Stan Lee, but there was always part of him that regretted the change.

Stan Lee, the midwife of the Marvel Universe, died on November 12, 2018, at age 95.