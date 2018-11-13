While pundits debate whether there was a blue wave in last week’s midterm elections—there was—the White House is bracing for an onslaught from the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. Democrats are preparing to subpoena the Trump administration on at least 85 different matters. The list of targets include trivial and weighty subjects alike, the latter including Trump’s tax returns, the Russia investigation, the migrant family separation policy, the travel ban, and whether Trump is using the presidency to enrich his personal businesses.

Two opposing forces will shape these investigations: Congress’s power to oversee the executive branch, and the executive branch’s power to keep certain documents from Congress. Though executive privilege is not mentioned in the Constitution, the courts consider its use by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to be the next best thing. Presidents from both parties have, with varying degrees of success, invoked the separation of powers to keep the executive branch’s internal deliberations hidden from the federal judiciary and from Congress.

Trump’s presidency has been characterized by impulsiveness and short-sightedness. When it comes to invoking executive privilege, however, the White House has been unusually strategic. The administration has opted not to invoke it at key moments, largely related to the Russia investigation, while selectively using it to protect documents related to Trump’s businesses and the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. These episodes could be instructive in how Trump wields the privilege in the political standoffs to come.

There are two notable instances where the White House avoided invoking the privilege. Last year, after Trump fired James Comey, the Senate Intelligence Committee invited the former FBI director to testify. Some political and legal observers speculated that the White House would use executive privilege to prevent him from doing so, but Trump instead took the path of least resistance, forestalling what would have been a bruising—and potentially fruitless—legal battle.