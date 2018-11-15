“You can’t help but compare yourself against the old-timers,” says Sheriff Ed Tom Bell in the opening of the Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men. “Can’t help but wonder how they’d have operated these times.” Like the sheriff, the Coen brothers are haunted by the “old-timers” of cinema—the great tradition of movies gone before. In the 25 movies they’ve released to date, the past takes on many forms. It can manifest in cultural traditions, or in a transgression of those traditions, or in explosive violence—often all at once. These are the hallmarks of the best Coen movies: jubilant cliché meets moral ambiguity meets brutality; Minnesota nice meets botched kidnap meets woodchipper. But for the Coens, the plundering of the past is most evident in their use of genre.



They’ve done comedy, tragedy, noir, Western, spy movie, romance, drama, crime caper, and combinations of all of the above. They usually amplify some special facet of the genre in question, blowing it up to surreal and funny proportions that turn the movie’s attention back on cinema itself. In Blood Simple, for example, they pay homage to noir but turn its volume all the way up: Where Otto Preminger would have lit the mysterious woman’s face from the side, the Coen brothers pick out a few bright features in a sea of darkness.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, available to stream on Netflix on Friday, is the pair’s latest venture into Western territory. Originally conceived as a television series, it is now being presented as an anthology of six shorter movies. Between each story, pages in a storybook about the Old West turn. The movies are related thematically—in each, a character dies—but they don’t cohere into anything like a story. In fact, the vignettes are often plotless themselves.

Instead, each story is a journey to the heart of a storytelling cliché, like a miner hacking at the dirt in search of a gold vein. We open onto the biggest cliché of them all, Monument Valley, where John Wayne wandered in The Searchers. Between its uncanny peaks rides Tim Blake Nelson as Buster Scruggs himself. He is singing a duet with his horse, instantly taking the Western theme to the realm of magical absurdism. Scruggs enters a tavern and slaps the dust from his body, which hangs in the air in the shape of a man as he walks away. The story is a quick-draw fable, with the lesson that there’s always somebody with a faster hand just over the horizon. As in other Coen brothers’ movies, a bullet to the head comes from nowhere.