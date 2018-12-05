When Novey’s women find they can’t trust their own judgment, they spiral into a crisis. Her first novel, Ways to Disappear, is similar in structure to Those Who Knew, composed of short narrated sections, text from radio broadcasts, dictionary entries, and emails. It, too, focuses on a woman pursuing a quest that is urgent but also vague and confusing to her: A professor and translator, Emma Neufeld flees her mostly comfortable life and fiancé in Pittsburgh to travel to Rio when she learns the author whose work she’s devotedly translated for years, Beatriz Yagoda, has climbed into an almond tree with a suitcase and cigar and vanished. As in Those Who Knew, an intriguing magical realist beginning gives way to practical concerns: A loan shark threatens, and though Beatriz’s two adult children knew of previous gambling debts, the author’s laptop reveals negative sums that even their wealthy aunts in São Paolo can’t be asked to cover.

While Emma starts out confident that her deep knowledge of Beatriz’s work will yield clues to the author’s whereabouts, she’s quickly deflated. Traveling to significant locations in Beatriz’s fiction—accompanied by her gorgeous adult son, who soon becomes Emma’s lover—only leaves Emma with a horrific sunburn. She finds she’s been too straightforward, too literal in her approach to both her author’s work and her own life; she’s missing a sense of ingenuity and risk. On a previous trip to Brazil, Emma “confessed she hadn’t been quite as dutiful in her last translation as in Beatriz’s earlier books, and Beatriz had replied that duty was for clergy. For translation to be art,” the author told her, “you have to make the uncomfortable but necessary transgressions that an artist makes.”

Now, indeed, Emma feels she’s transgressed by showing up to help with the search without being asked: She worries that “in coming to Brazil in her author’s absence, she had put herself on trial.” Standing in her author’s bathroom, leaving her own hair in her author’s hairbrush, Emma begins to imagine herself in a courtroom: Dozens of spectators were squinting at her.... Her hands and arms had turned hazy at the edges.... Yet everyone in the gallery … could see her, or at least found her legible enough to be tried for her alleged crimes.

A translator’s failure to be “present but invisible” is of course not an actual crime, but Emma’s sense of transgression—like Lena’s guilt at not having blown the whistle on Victor’s abuses—feels like the only available response to the impasse she’s reached. She is only confident that she can’t be confident about anything. Both she and Lena feel they must do something with their knowledge, even as they realize that knowledge is elusive and anyway does not bring much power at all.

Of course, faced with problems borne of vast, intricate political systems, hand-wringing is not much use either. In this, Novey might present a bleak vision of the world, but she also allows her characters to carve out spaces for resistance, and even to build a life outside politics. This is also probably why, despite the suffering she depicts on many levels, both novels have endings that are, if not happy, at least partially optimistic. If her characters can’t enact the justice they want, they’re still able to respond to their circumstances in their personal lives, difficult as that may sometimes be.

Most of the characters in Those Who Knew have learned to read power, and their happiness is related partly to their willingness, or not, to ignore it. Olga keeps her bookstore afloat by dealing pot on the side, and she smokes a lot of it to cope with the loss of the “love of her life,” who was disappeared by the regime years before; there’s also an entire section of the shop labeled conspiracy, targeted to “earnest-faced young northerners”— Novey leaves little doubt that they are Americans—who backpack across the island hoping to pick up souvenirs in the form of disintegrating volumes of Trotsky and Marx dug up from people’s backyards once they were legal to own again.

Novey might present a bleak vision of the world, but she also allows her characters to carve out spaces for resistance, even to build a life outside politics.

Lena begins an affair with one of these northerners, a very blond baker named Oscar, but their tender, promising romance is cut short when they wake up one morning to the news of “the attack.” On television they watch “a fuzzy feed of an immense, distant building, the upper half of it in flames. Beside it, another structure was engulfed in smoke.” Oscar’s incredulity—“This sort of incomprehensible thing didn’t happen in his country”—annoys Lena, though of course she’s always been insulated from political incomprehensibility, too.

When he asks how she could eat while they watch the towers collapse, only to stare at her breasts moments later, she flies into a rage at his uneven sensitivities: “I can’t eat because your city is the one on fire for once but you can stare at my chest because you’re the northerner and you get to set the rules for everyone.” He claims he’s traveled to the island to understand what his government did there; she wonders if that involves “screwing women who are supposed to feel grateful and lucky when you show up with dinner for them?” They don’t see each other again for years, and when they do, Lena commits what could be considered either a betrayal or an act of mercy, depending on which of them you believe has the power.

And then there’s Victor, the revered progressive, campaigning to eliminate tuition and improve the island’s schools, among other valiant causes. Even if we never learn, for sure, what happened with Maria, it is clear that he’s a violent misogynist, who relishes manipulating women. (He prefers women, he says, with “ideas of their own, ideas they were hungry for him to hear and respond to” so that he can be “the one to dispense the sentence or two of affirmation they were after, and gauge what might happen after that.”) But that doesn’t mean he sees justice. Within the morass of the personal and political that Novey depicts, there are certain dead ends. One of Novey’s more direct statements on this concerns Victor’s eventual fate: Though Lena continues to feel guilt for her “passive role” in the suffering he’s inflicted, his ultimate comeuppance, after a long downward spiral, is related not to his abuse of women, but to a crime he commits against a man.