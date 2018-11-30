By the time he died in 2000, Gorey was a minor celebrity, much sought after both as a freelance illustrator and as a profile subject. He devoted his last years on Cape Cod, touchingly, to writing, designing, and directing avant-garde plays for a local theater troupe called Le Théatricule Stoïque. One of them, Omlet, or Poopies Dallying, was a collage of garbled texts from early versions of Hamlet, performed with handmade papier-mâché puppets. From Dery’s descriptions, these shows, few of which ever made it off the Cape, were as strange as anything in the Gorey oeuvre, and proof of the strong streak of perversity that never deserted him.

One of the virtues of Dery’s book is its reminder that Gorey’s art was far more subtle, diverse, formally inventive, and just plain weird than his reputation for sinister whimsy suggests. In the 100-odd books that he published during his lifetime—books with three-word titles like The Fatal Lozenge, The Pious Infant, The Blue Aspic, The Disrespectful Summons—he experimented promiscuously with format. He crafted abecedaries (alphabet books), postcard sets, pop-up books, “slice books” (in which the reader can mix and match portions of an image to create new ones), and even a variant of the choose-your-own-adventure story (from 1987’s utterly confounding The Raging Tide:

“Hooglyboo crammed Figbash inside a vase. If this strikes you as clever, turn to 11. If all this seems too terrible to contemplate, turn to 29.”)

He was also, more than we tend to think, an artist of his time. While the popular conception of Gorey is of a man born 50 years too late, a stubborn antiquarian who was always, in Dery’s words, “signaling a conscientious objection to the present,” he saw himself as working in the tradition of the twentieth-century avant-garde. “If I had to say I’m like anyone I suppose it’d be Gertrude Stein and Beckett,” he told a reporter in 1992, and he also took inspiration from contemporaries like Jorge Luis Borges and Raymond Queneau. (Gorey, in turn, inspired other avant-gardists: See the Austrian jazz composer Michael Mantler’s 1976 album The Hapless Child, for example.)

Gorey’s avant-garde bona fides are visible in his work’s combination of absurdity with rigorous formalism: The books tend to take essentially arbitrary conceits (a parody of Victorian pornography, a series of very slightly asymmetrical landscapes) and stretch them as far as they can go. The obviously labor-intensive character of Gorey’s immaculately crosshatched drawings, which often resemble Victorian engravings, adds to the sense of provocation. One is constantly moved to think: He put all that work into this?

Surrealism, particularly the collage novels of Max Ernst, strongly influenced Gorey. Some of his books assume the trappings of conventional narrative genres like the detective story or the morality play, but many are really exercises in dream logic. The Object-Lesson, for instance, begins, “It was already Thursday, but his lordship’s artificial limb could not be found,” and proceeds from there through a series of eerie non sequiturs, crescendoing with the immortal lines: “On the shore, a bat, or possibly an umbrella, disengaged itself from the shrubbery, causing those nearby to recollect the miseries of childhood.”

Other books take a Steinian delight in the play of language: the text of The Nursery Frieze, for instance, is a string of recondite single words (“accismus,” “badigeon,” “epistle,” “quodlibet,” “hiccup”) spoken by a stubbornly advancing capybara. In L’Heure Bleue, two dogs wearing burglar masks and matching letterman sweaters engage in a Beckettian dialogue: “It is not the living, it is the being lived on,” one dog sagely observes. “I must remember to write that, along with some other things, down,” the other replies. And a book as bonkers as The Inanimate Tragedy (“‘Death and Distraction!’ said the Pins and Needles. ‘Destruction and Debauchery!’ Almost at once the No. 37 Penpoint returned to the Featureless Expanse.”) is closer in spirit to Marcel Duchamp or Lautréamont than it is to Tim Burton or Lemony Snicket.

Works like these are the best evidence for Gorey’s claim that he’s “doing something else entirely,” or trying to: You can feel him pushing the limits of his chosen medium—the illustrated book—just as Stein and Queneau pushed the novel, Beckett the play, or Duchamp the painting. If Gorey’s work lacks the philosophical heft of his modernist predecessors, he makes up for it with sheer experimental brio, not to mention beauty. He is at once essentially limited and infinitely ambitious.

At over 500 pages, Born to Be Posthumous is a baggier, less discerning biography than Gorey deserves. (He was nothing if not economical in his own work: “I like … leaving things out, being very brief,” he once said.) And yet, despite its length, it often feels factually thin. Although Dery’s research into Gorey’s life brings to light some fascinating details, there are so many lacunae that he frequently resorts to speculation. The book’s pages are littered with qualifications such as “Who knows,” “It’s easy to imagine,” “We don’t know,” “We can only guess,” “We have no idea,” and “Who can say?”

One of the many things Dery can only guess about is Gorey’s sexuality, which features heavily in his introduction, his conclusion, and in several passages throughout. Dery notes that Gorey’s friends were predominantly gay men, and that nearly everyone who met him believed him to be gay, but that he often equivocated about his sexual identity in interviews. He told a journalist who asked him about his sexual preference in 1980 that he was “neither one thing nor the other particularly.” In the original published article, he adds, “I suppose I’m gay. But I don’t really identify with it much.” As a lifelong celibate, he pointed out, he was basically asexual: “I’ve never said that I was gay and I’ve never said that I wasn’t. A lot of people would say I wasn’t because I never do anything about it.” Indeed, though his letters attest to a series of obsessive crushes (all on men), there is no evidence that Gorey ever had sex with anyone, male or female.

It’s perfectly legitimate, of course, for biographers to pay attention to their subjects’ sex lives—or, in Gorey’s case, their lack thereof. But Dery insists on treating what seems like a fairly cut-and-dried situation as a “mystery.” “Of all the contradictions [Gorey] contained, his sexuality was surely the most puzzling,” he writes toward the end of Born to Be Posthumous. “The question of Gorey’s sexuality has all the makings of a good mystery.” But is there really anything very puzzling or mysterious about a man who came of age in the 1950s, and whose life was largely celibate, being reluctant to publicly identify himself as gay? Under the circumstances, Gorey’s answers to this line of questioning seem to have been pretty candid.