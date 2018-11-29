Viktor Orban is on a roll. Since his landslide re-election in April, Hungary’s prime minister has been promoting himself as a European mouthpiece of the nationalist populism sweeping the continent. Now he’s anticipating a new milestone at home in the establishment of “illiberal democracy,” a term he coined: shuttering Budapest’s Central European University (CEU), one of the top-ranked universities in the region, and a symbol of international cooperation.

A cherished project of the Hungarian-born financier and philanthropist George Soros following the communist collapse in 1989, the CEU was conceived to “help facilitate the transition from dictatorship to democracy” by educating new generations. It has become Hungary’s leading university, a bastion of academic freedom and symbol of open society that attracts students from around the world. But the CEU’s administrators say they will be forced to relocate to Vienna if the Hungarian government refuses to provide the university certification by December 1.

Orban’s campaign against the CEU represents his latest means of consolidating power. Since taking office in 2010, he has eroded the rule of law and other fundamental freedoms with assaults against judicial independence, media and civil society while overseeing a rise of corruption that has included funneling both European Union money and control of key sectors of the economy to his allies. Among them, four super-rich cronies—including Orban’s son-in-law—won 5 percent of public procurement contracts between 2010 and 2016 to the tune of more than $2 billion, according to one study. Their bids averaged 13 times the size of all the others. Orban has repeatedly thumbed his nose at protests from the European Union, of which Hungary is a member.

As late as this spring, the international community stood by as he purged the judiciary by forcing the resignations of scores of judges. This time, however, the United States has attempted to draw a line, with Washington’s ambassador to Hungary, David Cornstein, declaring the CEU’s presence in Budapest to be the most important subject of his tenure so far, saying “that’s how important it is to me and to the American people.” Other American officials, including members of Congress and the State Department, have also weighed in with support for the university, recognizing its closure as a troubling new line.