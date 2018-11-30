But it’s the hearts and minds of the four female gangsters that form the core of Widows. Davis is Veronica Rawlings, a teachers’ union delegate with a fluffy white dog who walks the line between empowered and downright bossy toward the other women. It’s a shame, since Davis has been directed this way a lot in recent years, but her character demands a lot of forcibly restrained emotion and lip-wobbling semi-tears. Davis is a great actor with a range, but this role is very capital-A “Acting,” and it doesn’t showcase her many talents. Rodriguez plays browbeaten mom Linda, adding some really subtle complexity to her general vibe of exhaustion. The most fun performance comes from Debicki as Alice, an Amazonian babe who emerges from a life of abuse to scam men, rob the rich, and otherwise take ownership of her life.

Twentieth Century Fox

In the role of Jatemme, Daniel Kaluuya affirms his place as one of the best young actors at work today. McQueen gives Kaluuya some fantastic scenes to work with. He and his gang show up to terrorize Veronica’s driver, a guy named Bash. As Jatemme tires of taunting the driver and turns away to slump in front of a football game on TV, the camera stays on him, as if he’s the only person that matters in the room. We hear the blows land, but offscreen, as Jatemme idly lifts the remote.

At Veronica’s husband’s funeral, he watches the white politicians gladhand her from the sidelines, before taking his bubblegum out of his mouth and pressing it to the end of a gravestone statue’s sculpted gun. It’s a gorgeously ironic little shot, parodying the hippie notion of stopping a rifle up with a flower. What Jatemme wants isn’t peace, but power: he’s going to go after it, and he’s going to use different means than through historically white institutions, but he doesn’t care if he desecrates lives along the way.

McQueen’s cinematography is outstanding throughout. It’s not subtle, but it’s beautiful. When Colin Farrell is playing the corrupt politician at his worst, we see him on a boat with the Chicago skyline behind him. Farrell stands dead center of the shot, his boat arrayed symmetrically around him, as if he and the institutional power he embodies are the only stable points in the universe. By contrast, we see Jatemme in constant motion; he peers out of cars, wanders in and out of other people’s homes, continually violating the boundaries of the private and the public with his version of power, which is violence.

In an interview with Reuters, McQueen has said that he wanted in Widows to “engage with that whole idea of escapism” in the heist plot, but “not negate the political and the current ... social economical environment that we live in today.” He gave himself, therefore, the difficult job of bolting a thrilling story to a sensitive social portrait, all while plugging in a set of character motivations revolving around grief, gender, race, and loneliness.