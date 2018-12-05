Ford, a Republican, nonetheless did not regret his decision. In a letter to USA Today written a few months before his death in 2005, he noted that great justices were not typically counted among a president’s achievements. “Eisenhower’s Earl Warren, John Adams’ John Marshall and Wilson’s Louis Brandeis immediately come to mind; although references to these great jurists are usually absent in presidential biographies,” he wrote. “Let that not be the case with my presidency. For I am prepared to allow history’s judgment of my term in office to rest (if necessary, exclusively) on my nomination thirty years ago of Justice John Paul Stevens to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Other presidents weren’t as fortunate. Jimmy Carter served a full four-year term after defeating Ford in 1976, but no vacancies emerged, making Carter the only president in the twentieth century to name no justices to the high court. This is not to Carter’s discredit; it wasn’t up to him. But the circumstances still produced a remarkable quarter-century of conservative influence over the court’s trajectory. After Lyndon B. Johnson’s appointment of Thurgood Marshall in 1968 and until Bill Clinton’s appointment of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993, Republican presidents placed eleven justices on the high court.

Some of those justices, such as William Rehnquist and Antonin Scalia, were reliable conservative votes on the court. Others, like Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy, were generally conservative but not doctrinaire about it. Bush’s selection of Souter was meant to fall in the reliable column. Souter, a patrician New Englander like Bush, was not a member of the conservative legal movement. He did not travel in Federalist Society circles, nor did he identify as a particularly conservative jurist, though the Bush White House vouched for him to conservative activists.

Bush and his aides were ultimately wrong. Within a few years, Souter had become a reliable vote for the court’s liberal wing. A key turning point came in 1993, when the court heard Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Four of the court’s members, including Thomas, had signaled in previous cases that they would overturn Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity. The nation expected in Casey that they, plus a fifth vote, would swing the axe. Instead, justices Kennedy, O’Connor, and Souter forged a compromise that upheld Roe’s core ruling—that the Constitution protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion—while imposing a new test to determine whether abortion restrictions posed an “undue burden” to that right.

Roe’s survival in Casey was a jarring defeat for the conservative legal movement, one that led them to rethink their approach to judicial nominations. No longer would right-wing activists take the White House’s word on a nominee’s ideological fitness. Supreme Court justices selected by Republican presidents now have to meet the advice-and-consent requirement twice: first from the conservative intelligentsia, and then from the Senate. Harriet Miers, a George W. Bush loyalist without ties to the movement, failed the test and withdrew from consideration in 2005. John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh passed it with flying colors.