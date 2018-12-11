The Green New Deal received some attention over the summer, but public interest in it has spiked in the last month. That’s likely because of the two protests organized by the Sunrise Movement, a nascent group of young environmental activists. The first took place on the first day of orientation for incoming House members, where about 200 protestors—joined by Ocasio-Cortez—staked out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office and demanded the creation of a select committee for a Green New Deal. In response, Pelosi announced that she would support a new committee—but did not say whether she would give the committee any power to craft legislation.



Hence the second, much larger action. On Monday, about 1,000 people flooded the Capitol to ask Democratic members of Congress to support the creation of a select committee with actual power to draft a Green New Deal. Some activists were also arrested after putting up a banner in front of Pelosi’s office. In response to those protests, another senior Democratic leader—Representative Jim McGovern—said he would support the creation of a committee.

50 days ago, @TheDemocrats told us that climate wasn't on the agenda for 2019.



Today, every major Democratic leader is calling for ambitious climate action in 2019.



Let's be clear: This happened because tens of thousands of us took bold action for a #GreenNewDeal. pic.twitter.com/DKvpto3zXk — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) December 7, 2018

The Green New Deal protests have received some criticism because they target Democrats, not Republicans. “Why target Pelosi, who has always been a climate champion?” Dave Roberts wrote for Vox last month. “Aren’t there worse enemies of the climate to protest?” But there’s no denying that the protests have drawn national attention to an issue that’s normally pushed to the side. An analysis released Tuesday by public affairs software company Quorum showed that this year, Democrats in Congress have talked about climate change more than they ever have.

Politicians like Ocasio-Cortez and groups like the Sunrise Movement can’t take all the credit for that. Some momentum is likely due to the sheer fact that climate change is getting worse. This year’s record-breaking hurricanes, flooding, and wildfires “have added new urgency to the discussion,” Axios noted on Tuesday, as have “alarming new reports describing the damage that climate change may inflict on the planet in the future.” Among the most worrisome was a United Nations report authored by international consortium of climate scientists, showing a strong risk of global crisis by 2040 if immediate, aggressive action isn’t taken.

And then, of course, there’s Trump. As climate change worsens, to the increasing detriment of the economy, food system, national security, and human health, the president not only continues to deny that there’s a crisis, but seems intent on exacerbating it. He is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and his administration has announced a staggering number of rollbacks of regulations on carbon emissions, fuel efficiency, clean air, pesticides, wilderness protection, oil and gas drilling, and much more. What’s a better motivator for action than that?