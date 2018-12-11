Soft collusion would be cooperation between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign without an explicit quid pro quo. The Russians had plenty of quid to offer: promises of damaging information about Hillary Clinton, troves of stolen emails from her campaign chairman and the Democratic National Committee, the prospect of a lucrative real-estate deal in Moscow, and surreptitious assistance in winning the presidency of the United States. They also made their quo abundantly clear. Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who took part in the infamous Trump Tower meeting in the summer of 2016, previously worked on lobbying against U.S. sanctions against top Russian oligarchs. Donald Trump Jr. told investigators that the meeting went nowhere because Veselnitskaya only talked about Russian adoptions.

Trump himself repeatedly signaled his willingness throughout 2015 and 2016 to favor Russian interests if elected. He repeatedly criticized NATO as “obsolete,” questioned whether Putin was actually responsible for the murders of Russian journalists, and frequently asserted that he would get along well with the Russian president. On July 27, he publicly welcomed Moscow’s use of Clinton’s emails for partisan gain during a televised press conference. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said, referring to emails deleted from the former secretary of state’s private email server.

Rare is the person who didn’t have strange contacts with Russian figures during the campaign. Mueller’s filings indicate that Manafort’s plea agreement fell apart because the political operative kept lying about his contacts with his associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political consultant believed to have strong ties with his country’s intelligence agencies. Roger Stone, a longtime Republican political operative, is under intense scrutiny for his efforts to forge communications with Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who published stolen Democratic emails. There were Flynn’s communications with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the Obama administration imposed sanctions, as well as Jared Kushner’s request for Kislyak to set up a secret backchannel to Moscow. Even George Papadopoulos, an otherwise unremarkable foreign-policy aide, received entreaties from a mysterious British-based professor with Russian ties who offered dirt on Clinton.

With all these interactions, it would almost be strange if some form of implicit arrangement wasn’t struck: You guys throw a few good jabs at Clinton, we’ll take another look at those sanctions if we win and pick out carpets for the Trump Tower Moscow if we lose. (The Trump Organization will even throw in a swanky $50 million penthouse if everything works out.) Some observers believe that Mueller will conclude his investigation with a lengthy report summarizing his findings. Others think he’s essentially been releasing that report in bits and pieces through the indictments and court filings he’s already made public. But whatever form it takes, soft collusion looks like the floor for whatever he’s found.

So what’s the ceiling? Hard collusion—some kind of explicit agreement between the Trump campaign and the Russian government—would be trickier to prove, but still possible. Flynn received a lenient sentencing recommendation from Mueller earlier this month for his extensive cooperation with the investigation, none of which has made it into indictments or plea agreements anywhere else. As a top member of the Trump campaign, he would be well-positioned to discuss its inner workings. He would also be able to describe Trump’s involvement in the phone call with Kislyak that ultimately ended Flynn’s national-security career.

Mueller’s filings on Friday also describe a November 2015 interaction between Cohen and an unnamed Russian national who said they could provide “political synergy” and “synergy on a government level” with the Trump campaign. The unnamed figure also offered to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin and made references about Putin’s potential endorsement of the Moscow Project. Mueller told the court that Cohen didn’t pursue the relationship because he was working with someone, presumably Felix Sater, who already had connections with the Russian government.

Those connections may be one of the reasons why the special counsel asked for some leniency towards Cohen. “Cohen provided the [special counsel’s office] with useful information concerning certain discrete Russia-related matters core to its investigation that he obtained by virtue of his regular contact with Company executives during the campaign,” Mueller’s filing states. The sentence is a fascinating combination of vagueness and specificity. “Certain discrete Russia-related matters core to its investigation” may turn out to be the world’s longest synonym for collusion. “Company executives,” on the other hand, could be almost anyone within the Trump Organization’s upper ranks, including the president’s eldest children or even Trump himself.

It’s possible that Trump remained blissfully unaware of the extent of communications between his subordinates and a web of shadowy Russian figures. His reality-TV persona aside, the president isn’t really known as a hands-on manager or a stickler for details. If there’s evidence of hard collusion, however, and if Mueller can trace it directly to the president, he could be in legal jeopardy. One possible charge would be conspiracy to defraud the United States, the same charge that Mueller slapped on thirteen Russian intelligence operatives in February for making political expenditures to influence the election as foreign nationals.

American presidents haven’t typically had to worry about facing criminal charges when leaving office. For better or for worse, there’s a strong norm against prosecuting former political opponents. Proponents rightly point out that going after one’s political adversaries risks destabilizing a democratic political system by turning every election into a battle for control of the nation’s prosecutorial powers. Critics note that the norm can also prevent accountability for genuine wrongdoing by high-level officials, such as when the Obama administration declined to pursue charges against Bush-era officials for torture.

No figure in modern American politics, however, has so stupendously forfeited the right to invoke this norm as Donald Trump. The president rose to power while claiming he would prosecute Clinton for vague, unspecified crimes while his supporters chanted “Lock her up!” at rallies. During the second presidential debate in 2016, he threatened to throw her in jail if elected. Trump reportedly tried to make good on his pledge by ordering the Justice Department to prosecute her and Comey earlier this year, only to be rebuffed by then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. Prosecuting an ex-president is a hard, dangerous decision. In an ironic twist for the ages, however, nobody has made it easier than Trump himself.